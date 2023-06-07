NHL Draft Countdown; No. 20: Paul Fischer, D, NTDP

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 20.

Paul Fischer, D, NTDP

River Forest, Ill.

Jan. 30, 2005

6-1 / 188

Left-shot

College commitment: Notre Dame, Big Ten

Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: 58

Year-in-Review

Fischer had two goals and six points in 22 USHL games this season while registering four goals and 21 points in 56 games overall. The Notre Dame commit has never exactly been a huge point producer but plays a dependable game at both ends of the ice and averaged just under 17 minutes per night — predominantly with Zeev Buium on one of the U18’s top pairs.

Fischer finished the season a plus-24 while facing several of the USHL’s most talented lineups — including three games against Chicago and four against Youngstown — along with 16 games at the college level.

Paul Fischer had four goals and 21 points in 56 games this season. Fischer had two goals and six points in 22 USHL games specifically. Contributed / USA Hockey’s NTDP, Rena Laverty

The Illinois native also played in all eight of Team USA’s games at the U18 World Championships, where the Stars and Stripes took home their first gold medal since 2017. Fischer had two assists in the tournament and was a plus-3.

They said it

“Paul skates really well and plays a great two-way game,” NTDP U18 head coach Dan Muse told The Rink Live. “He was really good on the penalty kill for us and he’s just real steady. He’s got the ability to be really reliable and play a lot of trustworthy minutes in the sense that you know what you’re going to get every shift out of him.

“He always defends hard, he takes away time and space, he’s going to be diligent with his details and he plays with a really good stick. He transitions pucks well and joins the play and chips in when he can, so Paul is just a really good two-way player.”

“Paul is a mobile defenseman and he’s really improved his puck-moving skills,” said one opposing USHL coach. “He’s the typical NTDP type of defenseman that gets up in the rush and makes plays, but he’s steady. From seeing him a few times throughout this season, I think he still has a lot of room to grow, but he’s dangerous with the puck on his stick and plays a solid game in his own end.”

“I thought he was a really good skater and a good two-way defenseman against us,” added another opposing USHL coach. “He was good on the penalty kill, moves pucks and he can provide secondary scoring.”

“He’s just steady,” said one NHL scout. “He’s got okay size, he can skate, he can make the first pass and he gets pucks out of his zone. There’s not much flash to his game, honestly, but he defends in his own zone well and shuts people down. He does everything you’re supposed to do and does it well. So it might not be the most exciting style, but it’s the type of player every team can use.”

TRL Analysis

Fischer slightly dropped in Central Scouting’s eyes, going from No. 52 in their midterm rankings to No. 58 in their final draft rankings. However, the Notre Dame commit was one of several NTDP defensemen that turned in a good 2022-23 season.

With all due respect, Fischer wasn’t someone fans were specifically going to see and they likely weren’t going to notice him on a nightly basis. Especially in a lineup that featured Ryan Leonard, Oliver Perreault, Gabe Perreault and Will Smith, among others.

Paul Fischer has blossomed into one of the NTDP's most dependable, two-way defensemen. "There’s not much flash to his game, honestly, but he defends in his own zone well and shuts people down," one NHL scout said. "He does everything you’re supposed to do and does it well." Contributed / USA Hockey’s NTDP, Rena Lavert

However, not every player is picked solely on skill. As mentioned above, Fischer’s game might not be flashy and his numbers certainly don’t jump off the page — although they were improved from his 2021-22 campaign. But he does the little things well.

At 18, Fischer is still young and there’s upside at both ends of the ice along with his physical development. His skating and play in his own end are his two biggest strengths.

Reliable, two-way defensemen are often coveted at the professional level, especially ones that can skate well. And there’s a reason Central Scouting has Fischer ranked where they do.

Draft projection: Rounds 3-6

