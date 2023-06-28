Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 2: Ryan Leonard, F, NTDP

Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville

Ryan Leonard scored 51 goals and racked up 94 points in 57 games this season at the NTDP. The Boston College commit came in at No. 5 in Central Scouting's final draft rankings.
Today at 8:49 PM

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 2.

Ryan Leonard, F, NTDP

Amherst, Massachusetts
Jan 21, 2005
5-11 / 190
Right-shot

College commitment: Boston College, Hockey East
Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: No. 5

Year-in-Review

Leonard anchored the right side of the U18’s dynamic top line for much of this side, opposite Gabe Perreault and beside Will Smith. Like the other two, Leonard also enjoyed a big year offensively with 94 points in 57 games. He also played all three positions throughout the year.

The right-shot forward finished tied for second on a talented U18 roster with 51 goals and his 94 points ranked third, trailing only his two linemates. In USHL play specifically, Leonard had 11 goals and 20 points in 17 games.

Leonard was a key reason the U18’s had the success it did this season and although he isn’t an overly menacing player, he showed his ability to play a powerful and a big man’s game — while also being responsible defensively.

Leonard produced at every level through his prep career but nothing like this year. He finished the 2021-22 season — which was split between the U17 and U18 squads — with 39 points (22-17-39) over 59 games. However, he more than doubled that number this season.

He saved his best for last too, scoring the golden goal to help Team USA win its first gold medal at the U18 World Championships since 2017. Leonard finished the seven-game tournament with eight goals and 17 points. His 17 points were the third-most in the tournament.

Leonard finished the season as the fifth-highest-rated North American skater according to Central Scouting. He impressed in seemingly every major event this too — whether it be the BioSteel All-American Game or the U18 Worlds — and earned an invite to the NHL Scouting Combine.

They said it

“He’s such a powerful player," NTDP head coach Dan Muse told The Rink Live. "He’s a huge competitor and Ryan is a guy that just drives the play and he’s so competitive that it makes it contagious for his teammates. He plays playoff hockey every single day – it’s the only thing he knows – and it’s the way he’s wired. He gives it his all every shift and he competes at an extremely high level.

“But he’s an extremely talented and powerful player as well. He’s a strong skater, he uses his body and he can create offense. And when you combine that with the strength and power he has, it makes for a really dangerous player.”

“He plays with a lot of pace and I wouldn’t say he’s the biggest player out there, but I think he does a really good job maximizing his body and he plays a really hard game,” said one USHL head coach. “When you have the skill and shot like he does while also being strong against the wall, you can impact the game in so many ways, and coaches love having someone like that on their bench.

“Just look at the NHL right now with someone like Matthew Tkachuk. If you can play that power forward style and produce at the rate he did, you can be a really impactful player.”

“The kid’s got a little jam to his game along with a ton of skill, and that’s a combination that’s hard to stop,” added another.

TRL Analysis

As if Leonard wasn’t already viewed as one of the top prospects in this draft class, his showing in Switzerland put a nice bow on his breakout season and left quite the final impression on scouts and GM’s.

While Smith dazzled offensively and was named the tournament MVP, Leonard was arguably Team USA’s most-impactful player and the BC commit scored several timely goals.

As for the bigger picture, Leonard brings a lot to the table. He’s shown the ability to play both down the middle and on the wing, and on both sides of special teams. While that versatility is already intriguing, he’s also proven to be responsible at both ends of the ice. While also averaging nearly a goal per game.

Whenever the puck found Leonard this season he seemed to make plays. His shot is a real weapon and his hands are sneaky good.

However, he isn’t your typical skill or finesse player at the top of the draft as he’s also not afraid to go in the corners or go to the net.

As Muse noted, you won’t find many kids that compete like Leonard. So when you blend that with what he can bring to a lineup and what he can do offensively, there’s a lot of raw talent to work with.

Add in the fact he’s still just 18 and will only continue to develop going forward, and there’s a lot of intrigue.

Similar to Perreault and Smith, Leonard can expect to hear his name somewhere in the top half of the first round too.

Draft projection: First round

