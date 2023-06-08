NHL Draft Countdown No. 19: Jayson Shaugabay, F, Green Bay

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 19.

Jayson Shaugabay, F, Green Bay Gamblers

Warroad, Minnesota

April 5, 2005

5-9 / 168

Right-shot

College commitment: Minnesota Duluth, NCHC

Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: 55

ADVERTISEMENT

Make some noise for your 2023 Mr. Hockey recipient, Jayson Shaugabay from Warroad High School! 👏 👏 👏



Full recipient details » https://t.co/2BAZaXumZT pic.twitter.com/QbcHApxYod — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 12, 2023

Year-in-Review

Shaugabay turned heads around the State of Hockey, scoring 33 goals and racking up 96 points in 31 games at Warroad High School. The senior forward was named the 2023 Mr. Hockey Award winner and led the Warriors to the state tournament, where Warroad fell to Mahtomedi in the Class A Championship Game.

Shaugabay also had a successful 2022-23 USHL campaign with 16 points (3-13-16) over his 27 games with the Green Bay Gamblers. He made an immediate impact with a goal and six assists over his first eight games as Shaugabay played 14 USHL games before the start of his high school season.

The UMD commit played another 13 USHL games after the state tournament and had two goals and four assists in that stretch. However, he had just three points (1-2-3) over his final eight regular-season games. Shaugabay was also held off the scoresheet in Green Bay's three playoff games.

However, Shaugabay handled the transition well overall and he just turned 18 in April too. If his high school career is any indication, Green Bay fans can expect a breakout season from Shaugabay in 2023-24.

They said it

“He’s got an elite hockey sense and so much skill,” Green Bay head coach Mike Leone told The Rink Live. “He’s a play-maker, he’s really gifted with the puck on his stick, especially on the power play, and he can create passing lanes and open up space that many kids can’t at this age. His ceiling is so high and he’s such a great kid.”

“He’s a very smart and cerebral player,” said Jay Hardwick, Shaugabay’s coach at Warroad High School. “The way he thinks the game is off the charts and the stuff he sees and some of the plays he makes most kids wouldn’t even think about at his age. He’s always been very skilled and great with the puck, even when he was a young kid. But I’d say the biggest thing I’ve seen is his physical maturity and his hockey IQ. He’s starting to become that complete player and I think that’s only going to continue moving forward.”

Warroad's Jayson Shaugabay posted eight points (2-6-8) in the 2022-23 state tournament, which tied him with Carson Pilgrim for the Class A scoring lead. The senior forward and two-time captain racked up over 300 points in his four-year high school career. John Autey / The Rink Live

“I like his offensive game and he plays hard,” said one opposing USHL coach. “He’s still young and pretty raw, so he’s got some habits and details to work out with his game. But he gets on the scoresheet, he’s really smart, sees the ice well and he’s talented with the puck on his stick.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He had a great high school season and his vision and play-making are both elite,” said one NHL scout. “Shaugabay’s great on the half-wall and on the power play, he can really see the ice and he puts his teammates in a position to score.

“I’d say his skating is good, probably not great — and the knock on him will be the size. But his hands and his vision are special and he hasn’t even played a full season of junior yet, so everything else will come with time. He’s a highly-skilled offensive player with a lot of potential and it’ll be interesting to see where he goes.”

TRL Analysis

Shaugabay’s vision and play-making ability were among the best in the state of Minnesota this season.

He’s a threat at all times with the puck on his stick — especially along the wall — and he has a passing ability few in his age group possess. He’s still young and several areas of Shaugabay’s game are still developing too, including his skating.

There’s always going to be hesitation with his size. And as the end of the USHL season showed, his game still has some flaws.

At the same time, you don’t score 33 goals and rack up 96 points by accident, and his numbers have been simply dominant over the last four years. It’ll be interesting to see where he falls in the draft and he’s likely going to be a perimeter player at the next level. But with the offensive ability and creativity he plays with, there’s a lot of intrigue.

Shaugabay came in at No. 55 in Central Scouting’s final draft rankings — which was the eighth-highest ranking among non-NTDP USHL players —

and has been projected as high as the second round. Although he’s likely ticketed for the third or fourth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congratulations to our very own, Jayson Shaugabay and Hampton Slukynsky on winning Mr. Hockey and the Frank Brimsek awards! We are so proud of you and thank you for all you have done for the Warroad boys hockey program. pic.twitter.com/seK2JfFHPS — Warroad Boys Hockey (@WarroadHShockey) March 13, 2023

In a season full of awards and extra attention, Shaugabay has handled everything well and impressed off the ice too. Perhaps he’ll take the next step in his budding career later this month and add an NHL logo beside his name.

Draft projection: Rounds 3-6