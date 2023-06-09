NHL Draft Countdown No. 18: Gavin McCarthy, D, Muskegon

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 18.

Gavin McCarthy, D, Muskegon Lumberjacks

Clarence Center, New York

June 2, 2005

6-1 / 181

Right-shot

College commitment: Boston University, Hockey East

Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: 52

Year-in-Review

McCarthy led Muskegon defensemen with eight goals and his 27 points ranked second on the Lumberjacks blue line. Both were career highs, increasing from two and 13 respectively in 2021-22. His eight goals were also tied for 11th among USHL defensemen.

McCarthy’s penalty minutes also shot up this season as the right-shot defenseman racked up 88 in 42 games — a sign of his physical style.

The New York native was invited to the BioSteel All-American Game in January (although he was unable to play because of an injury), played for Team USA at the World Junior A Challenge and also played four games last fall at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. McCarthy had one assist in four games at Hlinka.

Despite missing time with an injury, along with his time in international play, McCarthy impressed in his second USHL season. He earned an invite to the NHL Draft Combine and will look to take the next step in his budding career later this month.

They said it

“Gavin is a big, strong two-way defenseman,” Muskegon head coach Parker Burgess told The Rink Live. “He can skate, he breaks pucks out well, he makes a good first pass and he has the ability to make plays in tight spaces. And one of the biggest things is Gavin always plays with his head up, he sees the ice very well and he uses his teammates when he can.

“He’s a very competitive kid, he shows up to work every day and I know this term gets used a lot, but Gavin is a pro. His brother (Case) has gone through it before and he understands what it takes to play at the next level.”

“He’s a really good defender and he’s not afraid to play physical,” said one opposing USHL coach. “He boxes guys out really well and he wins puck battles. Just a really good overall defenseman.”

“Gavin is an interesting one,” added another. “He’s a very efficient puck-mover and plays a style of game that I personally love. He plays hard, he can defend, he uses his body and he’s really good at getting pucks out of his own zone.

"I know (Muskegon) struggled at times this season so some of his numbers probably weren’t where he wanted, but he plays a good 200-foot game and he’s just a good player.”

TRL Analysis

McCarthy uses his body well and he’s responsible in his own end. He saw time on both the power play and the penalty kill too while averaging over 20 minutes per night for the Lumberjacks.

Despite Muskegon’s struggles as a team, McCarthy — who just turned 18 — fared well in his second USHL season. He led Muskegon’s blue line offensively and his physical style was on display defensively.

McCarthy racked up those previously mentioned 88 penalty minutes and constantly showed his ability to separate opposing players from the puck.

The BU commit dropped in Central Scouting’s eyes, going from No. 39 in their midterm rankings to No. 52 at the end of the year. However, he’s widely considered one of the USHL’s top prospects this summer, although his game might not have the flash of some others.

His skating, puck-moving ability and physicality are his biggest assets, and the fact he’s a right-shot adds further intrigue too.

This will be McCarthy’s first go around at the NHL Draft. However, he has an idea what it’s like after seeing his brother, Case, get picked in 2019 (fourth-round, New Jersey). Now Gavin will try to join his brother — who is currently at BU — as an NHL pick.

Draft projection: Rounds 3-5