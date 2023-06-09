Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

NHL Draft Countdown No. 18: Gavin McCarthy, D, Muskegon

Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville

Gavin McCarthy.JPG
Gavin McCarthy led Muskegon defensemen with eight goals and his 27 points ranked second on the Lumberjacks blue line this season. The BU commit also racked up 88 penalty minutes in 42 games.
Contributed / Muskegon Lumberjacks
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 9:32 AM

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 18.

Gavin McCarthy, D, Muskegon Lumberjacks

Clarence Center, New York
June 2, 2005
6-1 / 181
Right-shot

College commitment: Boston University, Hockey East
Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: 52

ADVERTISEMENT

Year-in-Review

McCarthy led Muskegon defensemen with eight goals and his 27 points ranked second on the Lumberjacks blue line. Both were career highs, increasing from two and 13 respectively in 2021-22. His eight goals were also tied for 11th among USHL defensemen.

McCarthy’s penalty minutes also shot up this season as the right-shot defenseman racked up 88 in 42 games — a sign of his physical style.

The New York native was invited to the BioSteel All-American Game in January (although he was unable to play because of an injury), played for Team USA at the World Junior A Challenge and also played four games last fall at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. McCarthy had one assist in four games at Hlinka.

Despite missing time with an injury, along with his time in international play, McCarthy impressed in his second USHL season. He earned an invite to the NHL Draft Combine and will look to take the next step in his budding career later this month.

They said it

“Gavin is a big, strong two-way defenseman,” Muskegon head coach Parker Burgess told The Rink Live. “He can skate, he breaks pucks out well, he makes a good first pass and he has the ability to make plays in tight spaces. And one of the biggest things is Gavin always plays with his head up, he sees the ice very well and he uses his teammates when he can.

“He’s a very competitive kid, he shows up to work every day and I know this term gets used a lot, but Gavin is a pro. His brother (Case) has gone through it before and he understands what it takes to play at the next level.”

“He’s a really good defender and he’s not afraid to play physical,” said one opposing USHL coach. “He boxes guys out really well and he wins puck battles. Just a really good overall defenseman.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gavin is an interesting one,” added another. “He’s a very efficient puck-mover and plays a style of game that I personally love. He plays hard, he can defend, he uses his body and he’s really good at getting pucks out of his own zone.

"I know (Muskegon) struggled at times this season so some of his numbers probably weren’t where he wanted, but he plays a good 200-foot game and he’s just a good player.”

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Will Felicio.jpg
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Madison Capitols
It was a disappointing season for the Capitols, who finished at the bottom of the USHL. However, with a new coach and a strong draft class coming in, they'll try to roll the momentum into 2023-24
June 08, 2023 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jayson Shaugabay Green Bay.jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown No. 19: Jayson Shaugabay, F, Green Bay
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 07, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
FischerWithPuck1.jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown; No. 20: Paul Fischer, D, NTDP
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 07, 2023 06:02 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Game 3 Misiak Knuble Covelli Centre.JPG
USHL
USHL announces schedule for the 2023-24 season
Cross-conference play returns next season along with the Frosty Cup, American Cup and a Clark Cup Final rematch in March
June 07, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Patrick Rafferty Goal Celly vs. DSM April 24.JPG
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Lincoln Stars
The Stars won their most games since the 2012-13 season and reached the conference finals for the first time since 2012 with a roster that featured multiple breakout seasons and a ton of growth
June 06, 2023 05:17 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Ben Poitras.jpg
USHL
Green Bay Gamblers add Ben Poitras from Sioux City and Landen Gunderson from Madison in pair of trades
Green Bay bolsters its 2023-24 roster with two forwards, including an intriguing 2023 NHL Draft prospect
June 06, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
A close up of a hockey player wearing a white, black and green jersey during a game.
USHL
Good things happen when Dartmouth commit Colin Grable is on your team
The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defenseman won a state title with Christian Brothers Academy his junior year of high school and then won the NAHL's Robertson Cup in 2022 with New Jersey two years later.
June 06, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
DSCF0451.JPG
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown No. 21: Cole Knuble, F, Fargo
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 05, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Green Bay 1.jpg
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Green Bay Gamblers
Green Bay made its first playoff appearance since 2018 with a roster that featured just one returning player and a first-year head coach. Now the Gamblers are set up for success in 2023-24
June 05, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSC02339.JPG
USHL
Youngstown adds forwards Michael Burchill and Nathan Lewis to gear up for title defense
Youngstown bolsters its 2023-24 roster by acquiring a pair of experienced forwards from Dubuque and Madison
June 05, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

TRL Analysis

McCarthy uses his body well and he’s responsible in his own end. He saw time on both the power play and the penalty kill too while averaging over 20 minutes per night for the Lumberjacks.

Despite Muskegon’s struggles as a team, McCarthy — who just turned 18 — fared well in his second USHL season. He led Muskegon’s blue line offensively and his physical style was on display defensively.

McCarthy racked up those previously mentioned 88 penalty minutes and constantly showed his ability to separate opposing players from the puck.

The BU commit dropped in Central Scouting’s eyes, going from No. 39 in their midterm rankings to No. 52 at the end of the year. However, he’s widely considered one of the USHL’s top prospects this summer, although his game might not have the flash of some others.

His skating, puck-moving ability and physicality are his biggest assets, and the fact he’s a right-shot adds further intrigue too.

ADVERTISEMENT

This will be McCarthy’s first go around at the NHL Draft. However, he has an idea what it’s like after seeing his brother, Case, get picked in 2019 (fourth-round, New Jersey). Now Gavin will try to join his brother — who is currently at BU — as an NHL pick.

Draft projection: Rounds 3-5

MORE COUNTDOWN PROFILES

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
Tanner Adams Tri-City Storm.JPG
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown No. 22: Tanner Adams, F, Tri-City
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 04, 2023 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221230_Fargo Force vs. Des Moines Buccaneers_106.jpg
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Fargo Force
Despite falling in the Clark Cup Final, it was an incredible season for the Fargo Force. From winning the Anderson Cup to a slew of individual awards, the 2022-23 season was an "incredible ride"
June 04, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
IMG_7680.JPG
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown No. 23: Green Bay Forward Mikey DeAngelo
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 03, 2023 12:24 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Ryan St. Louis Dubuque.JPEG
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Dubuque Fighting Saints
Despite playing their first eight games on the road and adjusting to a young roster and a new head coach, the Fighting Saints extended their playoff streak to a league-best 12 consecutive seasons
June 02, 2023 08:30 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT