Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

NHL Draft Countdown No. 17: Drew Fortescue, D, NTDP

Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville

Fortescue (1).jpg
Defenseman Drew Fortescue played 62 total games this season. The Boston College commit finished the year a plus-34.
Contributed / USA Hockey’s NTDP, Rena Laverty
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 4:20 PM

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 17.

Drew Fortescue, D, NTDP

Pearl River, New York
April 28, 2005
6-3 / 170
Left-shot

College commitment: Boston College, Hockey East
Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: 60

ADVERTISEMENT

FortescuePass.jpg
Drew Fortescue came in at No. 60 among North American skaters in Central Scouting's final draft rankings. Fortescue was No. 58 in their midterm rankings.
Contributed / USA Hockey’s NTDP, Rena Laverty

Year-in-Review

Fortescue played in 62 games for Team USA this season, including 22 at the USHL level. The Boston College commit had just five points — all assists — in USHL play but was a plus-13 against some of the league’s most potent lineups, including Chicago and Youngstown.

Fortescue finished a minus-21 in 34 USHL games with the U17 team the year prior.

The big offensive numbers never came for Fortescue this season as he scored just one goal and had 26 points in 62 total games. However, he blossomed into one of the NTDP’s most dependable defensemen and showed a ton of growth on the defensive side of his game.

Fortescue averaged over 15 minutes per night and finished the season an impressive plus-34. His lone goal came against Switzerland at the U18 World Championship where he helped Team USA win its first gold medal since 2017.

LeonardWithPuck.jpg
International
Team USA wins U18 gold medal with overtime win over Sweden
Team USA responds from 2-0 deficit and earns first gold medal since 2017; Ryan Leonard nets golden goal 2:20 into overtime
April 30, 2023 05:41 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

They said it

“He made really big improvements from year one to year two,” NTDP head coach Dan Muse told The Rink Live. “He became a guy that you could play against anybody’s top line and he ate a lot of minutes for us.

“He moves pucks really well, he transitions well and I just thought everything took a step this season. His first pass, his gaps, his defensive detail – everything. He’s the type of guy that can play a lot of minutes and in a lot of different situations and he’s the type of player that probably doesn’t get as much appreciation from the outside as he does from the guys in the locker room and around the team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He's really good at defending off the rush and he's probably one of the best penalty killers we saw this season,” said one opposing USHL head coach. "Just a really good overall defender."

“He’s a bigger defensemen,” added an NHL scout. “Even though he’s not necessarily a guy that’s gonna run you over, he’s physical and he has some real toughness to him. He’s not a super offensive guy but he moves pucks well, he starts plays in his own zone and he can skate. He defends well, he’s got the reach and he’s got a lot of the things that you want out of a defensemen.”

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Muskegon Lumberjacks.JPG
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Muskegon Lumberjacks
In a year that featured coaching and ownership changes and several trades, the Lumberjacks still played meaningful hockey down the stretch and gained some pivotal experience for a young roster
June 10, 2023 07:45 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Gavin McCarthy.JPG
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown; No. 18: Gavin McCarthy, D, Muskegon
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 09, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Will Felicio.jpg
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Madison Capitols
It was a disappointing season for the Capitols, who finished at the bottom of the USHL. However, with a new coach and a strong draft class coming in, they'll try to roll the momentum into 2023-24
June 08, 2023 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jayson Shaugabay Green Bay.jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown; No. 19: Jayson Shaugabay, F, Green Bay
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 07, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
FischerWithPuck1.jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown; No. 20: Paul Fischer, D, NTDP
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 07, 2023 06:02 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Game 3 Misiak Knuble Covelli Centre.JPG
USHL
USHL announces schedule for the 2023-24 season
Cross-conference play returns next season along with the Frosty Cup, American Cup and a Clark Cup Final rematch in March
June 07, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Patrick Rafferty Goal Celly vs. DSM April 24.JPG
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Lincoln Stars
The Stars won their most games since the 2012-13 season and reached the conference finals for the first time since 2012 with a roster that featured multiple breakout seasons and a ton of growth
June 06, 2023 05:17 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Ben Poitras.jpg
USHL
Green Bay Gamblers add Ben Poitras from Sioux City and Landen Gunderson from Madison in pair of trades
Green Bay bolsters its 2023-24 roster with two forwards, including an intriguing 2023 NHL Draft prospect
June 06, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
A close up of a hockey player wearing a white, black and green jersey during a game.
USHL
Good things happen when Dartmouth commit Colin Grable is on your team
The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defenseman won a state title with Christian Brothers Academy his junior year of high school and then won the NAHL's Robertson Cup in 2022 with New Jersey two years later.
June 06, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
DSCF0451.JPG
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown; No. 21: Cole Knuble, F, Fargo
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 05, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

TRL Analysis

Similar to many of the other NTDP defensemen in this draft class, Fortescue’s game doesn’t have the flash or the big offensive numbers. However, he quietly does his job and plays a steady and effective two-way game.

As Muse and several others around the NTDP have mentioned, Fortescue took a lot of strides in his second year in Plymouth. He didn’t score his first goal until April 25 — his 59th game of the season — but was consistently involved in the offense on a talented U18 lineup.

More importantly, Fortescue was one of the NTDP’s most dependable defensemen and was tasked with helping shut down opposing lineups at the USHL, college and international levels. A task he handled well and he finished the year a plus-34.

Fortescue’s game is rather simple and there aren’t many things that will excite the average fan. But he does the little things well and uses his frame to his advantage.

He started to play with more physicality as the season went along too and while he’ll likely always be a defensive-minded player on the blue line, he has the ability to chip in offensively.

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL organizations will almost always find room for a smart and dependable player like Fortescue on the back end. While it might not be right away, the Boston College commit will head to school with an NHL logo beside his name.

Draft projection: Late third-fourth round

MORE COUNTDOWN PROFILES

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
Green Bay 1.jpg
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Green Bay Gamblers
Green Bay made its first playoff appearance since 2018 with a roster that featured just one returning player and a first-year head coach. Now the Gamblers are set up for success in 2023-24
June 05, 2023 05:05 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSC02339.JPG
USHL
Youngstown adds forwards Michael Burchill and Nathan Lewis to gear up for title defense
Youngstown bolsters its 2023-24 roster by acquiring a pair of experienced forwards from Dubuque and Madison
June 05, 2023 03:41 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Tanner Adams Tri-City Storm.JPG
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown; No. 22: Tanner Adams, F, Tri-City
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 04, 2023 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221230_Fargo Force vs. Des Moines Buccaneers_106.jpg
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Fargo Force
Despite falling in the Clark Cup Final, it was an incredible season for the Fargo Force. From winning the Anderson Cup to a slew of individual awards, the 2022-23 season was an "incredible ride"
June 04, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT