NHL Draft Countdown No. 17: Drew Fortescue, D, NTDP

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 17.

Drew Fortescue, D, NTDP

Pearl River, New York

April 28, 2005

6-3 / 170

Left-shot

College commitment: Boston College, Hockey East

Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: 60

ADVERTISEMENT

Drew Fortescue came in at No. 60 among North American skaters in Central Scouting's final draft rankings. Fortescue was No. 58 in their midterm rankings. Contributed / USA Hockey’s NTDP, Rena Laverty

Year-in-Review

Fortescue played in 62 games for Team USA this season, including 22 at the USHL level. The Boston College commit had just five points — all assists — in USHL play but was a plus-13 against some of the league’s most potent lineups, including Chicago and Youngstown.

Fortescue finished a minus-21 in 34 USHL games with the U17 team the year prior.

The big offensive numbers never came for Fortescue this season as he scored just one goal and had 26 points in 62 total games. However, he blossomed into one of the NTDP’s most dependable defensemen and showed a ton of growth on the defensive side of his game.

Fortescue averaged over 15 minutes per night and finished the season an impressive plus-34. His lone goal came against Switzerland at the U18 World Championship where he helped Team USA win its first gold medal since 2017.

They said it

“He made really big improvements from year one to year two,” NTDP head coach Dan Muse told The Rink Live. “He became a guy that you could play against anybody’s top line and he ate a lot of minutes for us.

“He moves pucks really well, he transitions well and I just thought everything took a step this season. His first pass, his gaps, his defensive detail – everything. He’s the type of guy that can play a lot of minutes and in a lot of different situations and he’s the type of player that probably doesn’t get as much appreciation from the outside as he does from the guys in the locker room and around the team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He's really good at defending off the rush and he's probably one of the best penalty killers we saw this season,” said one opposing USHL head coach. "Just a really good overall defender."

“He’s a bigger defensemen,” added an NHL scout. “Even though he’s not necessarily a guy that’s gonna run you over, he’s physical and he has some real toughness to him. He’s not a super offensive guy but he moves pucks well, he starts plays in his own zone and he can skate. He defends well, he’s got the reach and he’s got a lot of the things that you want out of a defensemen.”

TRL Analysis

Similar to many of the other NTDP defensemen in this draft class, Fortescue’s game doesn’t have the flash or the big offensive numbers. However, he quietly does his job and plays a steady and effective two-way game.

As Muse and several others around the NTDP have mentioned, Fortescue took a lot of strides in his second year in Plymouth. He didn’t score his first goal until April 25 — his 59th game of the season — but was consistently involved in the offense on a talented U18 lineup.

More importantly, Fortescue was one of the NTDP’s most dependable defensemen and was tasked with helping shut down opposing lineups at the USHL, college and international levels. A task he handled well and he finished the year a plus-34.

Fortescue’s game is rather simple and there aren’t many things that will excite the average fan. But he does the little things well and uses his frame to his advantage.

He started to play with more physicality as the season went along too and while he’ll likely always be a defensive-minded player on the blue line, he has the ability to chip in offensively.

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL organizations will almost always find room for a smart and dependable player like Fortescue on the back end. While it might not be right away, the Boston College commit will head to school with an NHL logo beside his name.

Draft projection: Late third-fourth round