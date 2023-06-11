Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

NHL Draft Countdown No. 16: Aram Minnetian, D, NTDP

Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville

MinnetianWithPuck1.jpg
Aram Minnetian scored seven goals and had 31 points in 62 games this season. The Boston College commit was also a plus-48 and flourished in international play. Minnetian came in at No. 78 among North American skaters in Central Scouting's final draft rankings.
Contributed / USA Hockey’s NTDP, Rena Laverty
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 8:35 AM

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 16.

Aram Minnetian, D, NTDP

Woodcliff Lake, NJ
March 19, 2005
6-0 / 170
Right-shot

College commitment: Boston College, Hockey East
Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: 78

Year-in-Review

Minnetian more than doubled his offensive numbers going from a 2-10-12 stat line in 2021-22 to 7-24-31 this season. The Boston College commit showed a lot more confidence with the puck on his stick and used his skating to his advantage, jumping up in the play and using his speed to create scoring chances.

Minnetian had just six points in USHL play — all assists — but flourished in international play. He played big minutes for a talented U18 squad and while the offense is what stands out, he was also sound defensively.

Minnnetian finished the year a plus-48. He had a strong showing at the U18 World Championships with a goal and three assists and also finished a plus-16. Minnetian was one of 13 NTDP players invited to Buffalo for the NHL Draft Combine.

They said it

“He’s an outstanding skater and he took some of the biggest strides in our group this season,” NTDP head coach Dan Muse told The Rink Live. “When you’re a defenseman that skates as well as he does, the thing that people probably don’t recognize is his ability to take away time and space and kill plays. Because he closes so quickly and uses his stick well.

“Then he has the ability to use that and get up in the play to join the offense. He already had the skating and he has the skill, but I thought he really improved the offensive details of his game in his second year. He was outstanding for us in international play and not only did he play in every situation for us this year, but he made an impact in every situation.”

“I thought he was kind of an outlier among the (NTDP) defensemen this season,” said one NHL scout. “Most of their defensemen were pretty defense-first this season, besides when they brought (Cole) Hutson up, but Minnetian probably showed the most (offensive) ability of the group. He skates well, he’s got skill and I know he doesn’t have the numbers that some of their past guys have had, but he has a lot of tools and creates offense well.”

“I think some people think of him as a smaller defenseman but he’s really not,” added another scout. “He walks the blue line well, he gets shots through and the skating is a plus. He does a lot of stuff defensively that leads to offense too.”

TRL Analysis

Minnetian’s biggest strength is his skating and while his offensive ability and numbers are already appealing, there’s potential for more going forward too. Especially as he continues to develop at Boston College.

At 6-foot, 170 pounds, Minnetian isn’t exactly a menacing presence on the blue line. But he’s not small either and uses his frame well on the back end. Some of the time Minnetian plays more like a forward too – which he played in high school just two years ago. However, the defensive side of his game continued developing this season and you’d hardly be able to tell from watching him.

Much of Minnetian’s offensive success starts from plays in his own end or the neutral zone too. He reads the play well and uses his speed to transition and turn takeaways and turnovers into scoring chances. He’s shown the ability to jump in the rush too and his shot from the point can also be a weapon moving forward.

Minnetian took a little bit of a tumble in Central Scouting’s eyes going from No. 57 in their midterm rankings to No. 78 at the end of the year. However, there aren’t a ton of offensive-minded defensemen at the top of this year’s draft class.

While Minnetian has already shown his skill and ability at both ends of the ice, there’s potential for more moving forward too. Making him an intriguing option for teams on the blue line.

Draft projection: Rounds 3-4

