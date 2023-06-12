NHL Draft Countdown: No. 15: Brady Cleveland, D, NTDP

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Brady Cleveland, D, NTDP

Wausau, Wis.

April 1, 2005

6-4 / 218

Left-shot

College commitment: Wisconsin, Big Ten

Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: 64

Year-in-Review

Cleveland continues a run of NTDP defensemen in The Rink Live’s NHL Draft Countdown , following Paul Fischer, Drew Fortescue and Aram Minnetian. Similar to Fischer and Fortescue, Cleveland’s game is rather defensive-minded. However, he brings an element few other prospects do with his size and snarl.

The Wisconsin commit had just six points — all assists — in 55 games and had just four points — also all assists — in 43 games during his U17 season. He didn’t see big minutes either as Cleveland played mostly on the NTDP’s bottom pair this season and averaged just under 12 minutes per night.

Yet Cleveland still racked up 106 penalty minutes this season, led the U18 team in hits and his frame alone makes him an intriguing prospect for this month’s draft. Cleveland was also selected by the Sudbury Wolves in the seventh-round (130th overall) of the OHL Draft in April.

They said it

“The best word I can use to describe Brady is tough,” NTDP head coach Dan Muse told The Rink Live. “He’s a crazy tough kid and if you’re ever on the ice when he is, you have to keep your head up. Whether you’ve played against him before or it’s your first shift, you find out pretty quickly who he is because he doesn’t shy away from that physical element.

“You just don’t see many kids play like he does in today’s game and when you do have someone like Brady, it impacts the entire lineup. But I think the other big thing with Brady is his play in his own end. He’s got a great stick, he kills plays, he can skate and I thought he did a really good job moving pucks up for us. Plus he was someone we trusted a lot on the penalty kill. So with all of those and his physical element, he can add a dynamic that not every team has.”

“I’ve coached against Brady for a while now and he knows his identity and plays it well,” said one opposing USHL coach. “I think his overall game has come a long way but he’s one of the better tough, stay-at-home defensemen we saw this season and he’s extremely hard to play against. I think his skill has gotten better too, but he’s a force on the back end and that’s the type of guy teams love to have back there.”

“He’s just an old-school defenseman and he’s somebody you don’t want to mess with,” added another USHL coach. “He’s really good at killing plays in the corner. He’s a good north-south skater for a big man. And he’s not afraid to block shots.”

“The physicality is his calling card and he’s done a good job with it,” said one NHL scout. “He’s a big kid, really tall, and I just remember when they first brought him up last year to the U18s he just hit everything that moved. Everybody knew he wasn’t ever going to pass up a check and I think he started off that way this year too, but he really started to evolve his game and play a more calculated role as the season went along.

“He still plays with that edge and physical style, which has gotten him to this point. But I think you saw him picking his spots more and playing a better two-way defensive game which is only going to help him going forward.”

TRL Analysis

Coaches and scouts speak glowingly of Cleveland away from the rink. But when he gets on the ice, you won’t find many players in this year’s draft class that are meaner than the Wisconsin commit. Cleveland plays a hard-nosed style and would bring a big, physical presence to any blue line. Especially come playoff time.

However, it isn’t just the physicality as he’s shown the ability to shut down opposing top lines and with his size and strength, one would think there’s potential for his shot to turn into a bigger weapon in the long run.

As Muse mentioned, Cleveland has a dynamic that not every team has. At the same time, it’s also one that almost every organization covets.

His game has shown some similarities to former NTDP and UND defenseman Tyler Kleven, who currently plays for the Ottawa Senators. Although Kleven has shown more offensively.

Cleveland likely won’t ever be a top prospect and his name hasn’t been thrown around a ton throughout his draft year. But behind the scenes, he’s drawn a lot of praise from opposing coaches and scouts.

He came in at No. 64 in Central Scouting’s final draft rankings — down five spots from No. 59 in Central Scouting’s midterms. While he likely won’t play top-pair minutes in the long run, he plays a niche style and offers a different look on their blue line.

Draft projection: Rounds 3-4