Junior and Prospects USHL

NHL Draft Countdown No. 14: Martin Misiak, F, Youngstown

Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville

Martin Misiak, forward, 90
Martin Misiak led Youngstown with 10 playoff points, which was tied for second in the USHL. The Slovakian forward helped the Phantoms win their first Clark Cup in franchise history.
Contributed / Youngstown Phantoms
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 8:03 AM

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 14.

Martin Misiak, F, Youngstown Phantoms

Banska Bystrica, SVK
Sept. 30, 2004
6-2 / 198
Left-shot

College commitment: N/A
Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: 45

Game 3 Misiak Knuble Covelli Centre.JPG
Fargo's Cole Knuble takes the opening faceoff against Youngstown's Martin Misiak during Game 3 of the Clark Cup Finals at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Year-in-Review

Misiak had an interesting year as he split time with HC Nove Zamky (Slovakia) and the Phantoms. However, from the time he joined the Phantoms in late January, he was one of Youngstown’s top forwards.

Misiak had six goals and 17 points in 27 regular-season games and followed it up with two goals and 10 points in the playoffs, helping the Phantoms claim their first Clark Cup in franchise history. His 10 playoff points were also tied with Fargo’s Mac Swanson for second in the USHL.

Misiak started on the wing with the Phantoms but was quickly moved to center, which is when his game especially started to take off. He was slotted between William Whitelaw and Shane Lachance on Youngstown’s top line and also saw ample time on Youngstown’s power play unit, where he registered seven of his 17 regular-season points.

Misiak had 10 points (1-9-10) in 29 games with HC Nove Zamky and also played for Slovakia at the World Junior Championships. The left-shot forward was one of two Slovakian players — defenseman Pavol Funtek being the other — the Phantoms added to their roster in January.

They said it

“He did a great job finding his identity here and I thought he was really impressive,” Youngstown head coach Ryan Ward told The Rink Live. “Martie is an extremely powerful skater and he has an excellent shot. When he’s using his body and his speed he can be a really effective power forward and I thought down the stretch you saw that.

"He was still finding his way here (in North America) and rounding out little details to be a player, and we moved him to the middle of the ice, but I thought he was excellent and handled everything well this season.”

“He’s going to be an NHL pick and I think he has the potential to have a long career,” added Youngstown co-GM Ryan Kosecki. “He’s big, he’s physical, he skates really well, he shoots it a ton and he’s not afraid to go to the net.

"I think it took him a little bit to get acclimated to the North American game but down the stretch, he was one of our best forwards. And I think playing with (William) Whitelaw and (Shane) Lachance really helped and you saw him take off.”

“He was really effective against us and I really liked his game,” said one opposing USHL coach. “We only saw him a few times so I can’t say I honestly have a great feel about his overall game, but he was really good with the puck on his stick, good on faceoffs and he just seemed to always be in the right spots and in the slot or in front of the net.”

TRL Analysis

Misiak scored in his USHL debut but got off to a relatively slow start with the Phantoms — putting up just six points (2-4-6) through 12 games. However, it was his first time playing in North America and once he started to get comfortable, his game quickly took off.

The Slovakian forward was at his best down the stretch and into the postseason.

Celebration shot.JPG
USHL
Youngstown Phantoms credit culture change en route to first Clark Cup title
Andon Cerbone delivers third-period goal and Jacob Fowler pitches a 22-save shutout as Youngstown wins the Clark Cup in a sweep against Fargo
May 19, 2023 11:55 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Misiak was entrusted with centering Youngstown’s top line and was slotted between two of Youngstown’s most talented forwards — which likely helped boost his numbers. However, Misiak made the most of his opportunity and made a name for himself around the USHL.

If he can continue to produce offensively, Misiak has a chance to be an impact player at the next level.

At 6-foot-2, 198 pounds, Misiak isn’t the biggest player on the face of the Earth. But he's still just 18 and has room to grow. Misiak compliments that size with speed and a quick release too, making him tough to stop when he gets going — especially off the rush.

He’s also shown he’s not afraid to go to the net, which is where a good chunk of his offense came from.

The biggest question now is how consistently he can produce, as evident by his one goal and 10 points through his first 29 games this season.

Misiak’s draft stock has been interesting this season as he dropped from No. 28 in Central Scouting’s midterm rankings to No. 45 at the end of the season. However, the consensus is he’s likely ticketed for the second or third round.

Draft projection: Late second - early fourth

MORE COUNTDOWN PROFILES

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
Get Local

