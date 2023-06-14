NHL Draft Countdown; No. 13: Andrew Strathmann, D, Youngstown

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 13.

Andrew Strathmann, D, Youngstown Phantoms

Beach Park, Illinois

Feb. 27, 2005

5-11 / 190

Left-shot

College commitment: North Dakota, NCHC

Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: 44

Year-in-Review

Strathmann burst onto the scene in his first USHL season as he put up 23 points (5-18-23) with Tri-City last season, earning USHL All-Rookie First Team honors. However, Strathmann was traded to Youngstown last July — a move that proved mutually beneficial for both Strathmann and the Phantoms.

The North Dakota commit had a point in five of his first six games and racked up a career-high 38 points (3-35-38) in 56 games during the regular season — which ranked eighth among USHL defensemen.

Strathmann was especially dynamic in the postseason with seven points (3-4-7) in nine games and helped the Phantoms win their first Clark Cup in franchise history.

Strathmann averaged over 21 minutes a game this season and also quarterbacked Youngstown’s top power-play unit — where he racked up 19 of his 38 points. He also finished the season a plus-11 and was a plus-6 in the playoffs.

He also played for Team USA at the World Junior A Challenge, played four games back in August at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup — where he had four points (2-2-4) — and was invited to the BioSteel All-American Game in January.

Strathmann will return to northeast Ohio for one more USHL season before heading to Grand Forks.

They said it

“Stratty’s maturity as a defenseman down the stretch was honestly one of the biggest keys to us winning the Clark Cup,” Youngstown head coach Ryan Ward told The Rink Live. “He started moving pucks more efficiently, he was always in the rush and I think he defends harder than a lot of people give him credit for. He’s always the first one on the puck, his exit efficiency is off the charts and he's smart in his own end.

“Plus, he obviously has the skill offensively. He can run a power play, he sees passing lanes really well and he’s only going to continue getting better. I’m excited to see what another year of junior hockey will do for him but considering where his game already is, I think Andrew Strathmann is someone you’d want to add to your organization in a heartbeat.”

“Stratty was our anchor down the stretch,” added Youngstown co-GM Ryan Kosecki. “I thought he really took his game to another level in the playoffs, and the potential is through the roof with that kid.

"Considering the minutes that kid logs and the type of game he plays, we’re super excited and unfortunate that we get him back for another year. And we're looking forward to seeing him get picked (in the NHL draft).”

“Andrew is a kid that just continues to get better and he’s really explosive on the blue line,” said Tri-City head coach Anthony Noreen, who coached Strathmann during his USHL rookie season. “The key thing with him is his drive. He wants to be a pro, he attacks every practice and he’s extremely driven off the ice and in the gym.

“To me, he’s got an elite ability to create offense as a defenseman and he can run a power play. But he can defend against anybody too. He does a little bit of everything and he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”

A piece of the net dangles out of Andrew Strathmann's hat as the Youngstown defenseman calls family members on the ice Friday night after winning the Clark Cup. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

“He’s really good in the offensive zone but from afar I thought he became more of a two-way defenseman as the season went along,” said an opposing USHL coach. “He’s physical, he competes, he skates well and he gets shots through traffic.”

“He's got a lot of skill, he moves the puck well and I thought he was really good on (Youngstown's) power play,” added one NHL scout. “I think his game still has some deficiencies defensively and he can be a little bit of a gambler at times in the offensive zone and get caught (out of position).

"But I think those are signs of a young defenseman and you saw him clean that up and play much smarter near the end of the season. He's a talented kid and I'll be interested to see what another year (of juniors) does for him."

TRL Analysis

The defensive side of Strathmann’s game took a step forward this season and his strides were evident by the minutes and trust he received from Ward and Youngstown’s staff — especially during the postseason.

Strathmann’s skating is one of his biggest assets and he defends well off the rush because of it. He’s also shown the ability to use his body well and win puck battles, especially in front of the net and in the corners.

At the same time, the talent never wavered and Strathmann was once again one of the USHL’s most dynamic players on the blue line. While he found the back of the net just three times during the regular season, he was constantly involved in the play.

Whether it was via shots from the shot, jumping in the rush or simply from passes out of his own zone, Strathmann helped generate much of Youngstown’s offense.

His 38 points were a career-high but for him to be viewed as a true threat in the long run, those numbers will need to improve. Especially his goal total.

However, he’s still just 18 and his game will continue to develop. Especially with another year of junior hockey under his belt as the confidence and many of the tools are already there.

Strathmann came in at No. 44 among North American skaters in Central Scouting’s final draft rankings, up 23 spots from No.67 in their midterm rankings.

Based on his offensive potential, Strathmann could potentially sneak into the bottom of the second round. However, he’s likely ticketed for the third. And if he slides lower, Strathmann could become one of the steals of the draft.

Draft projection: Rounds 3-4