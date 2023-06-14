Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

NHL Draft Countdown; No. 13: Andrew Strathmann, D, Youngstown

Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville

Andrew Strathmann, defenseman, 27
Youngstown defenseman Andrew Strathmann had three goals and seven points in Youngstown's nine playoff games. The North Dakota commit helped the Phantoms win their first Clark Cup in franchise history last month with a three-game sweep over Fargo in the Clark Cup Finals.
Contributed / Youngstown Phantoms
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 2:42 PM

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 13.

Andrew Strathmann, D, Youngstown Phantoms

Beach Park, Illinois
Feb. 27, 2005
5-11 / 190
Left-shot

College commitment: North Dakota, NCHC
Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: 44

ADVERTISEMENT

Strathmann.JPG
USHL
UND commit Andrew Strathmann finds a ‘great fit’ and a Clark Cup in Youngstown
Andrew Strathmann has been one of the USHL's top offensive defensemen the last two seasons and played a key role as the Youngstown Phantoms captured their first Clark Cup
May 23, 2023 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Year-in-Review

Strathmann burst onto the scene in his first USHL season as he put up 23 points (5-18-23) with Tri-City last season, earning USHL All-Rookie First Team honors. However, Strathmann was traded to Youngstown last July — a move that proved mutually beneficial for both Strathmann and the Phantoms.

The North Dakota commit had a point in five of his first six games and racked up a career-high 38 points (3-35-38) in 56 games during the regular season — which ranked eighth among USHL defensemen.

Strathmann was especially dynamic in the postseason with seven points (3-4-7) in nine games and helped the Phantoms win their first Clark Cup in franchise history.

Strathmann averaged over 21 minutes a game this season and also quarterbacked Youngstown’s top power-play unit — where he racked up 19 of his 38 points. He also finished the season a plus-11 and was a plus-6 in the playoffs.

He also played for Team USA at the World Junior A Challenge, played four games back in August at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup — where he had four points (2-2-4) — and was invited to the BioSteel All-American Game in January.

Strathmann will return to northeast Ohio for one more USHL season before heading to Grand Forks.

They said it

“Stratty’s maturity as a defenseman down the stretch was honestly one of the biggest keys to us winning the Clark Cup,” Youngstown head coach Ryan Ward told The Rink Live. “He started moving pucks more efficiently, he was always in the rush and I think he defends harder than a lot of people give him credit for. He’s always the first one on the puck, his exit efficiency is off the charts and he's smart in his own end.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Plus, he obviously has the skill offensively. He can run a power play, he sees passing lanes really well and he’s only going to continue getting better. I’m excited to see what another year of junior hockey will do for him but considering where his game already is, I think Andrew Strathmann is someone you’d want to add to your organization in a heartbeat.”

“Stratty was our anchor down the stretch,” added Youngstown co-GM Ryan Kosecki. “I thought he really took his game to another level in the playoffs, and the potential is through the roof with that kid.

"Considering the minutes that kid logs and the type of game he plays, we’re super excited and unfortunate that we get him back for another year. And we're looking forward to seeing him get picked (in the NHL draft).”

“Andrew is a kid that just continues to get better and he’s really explosive on the blue line,” said Tri-City head coach Anthony Noreen, who coached Strathmann during his USHL rookie season. “The key thing with him is his drive. He wants to be a pro, he attacks every practice and he’s extremely driven off the ice and in the gym.

“To me, he’s got an elite ability to create offense as a defenseman and he can run a power play. But he can defend against anybody too. He does a little bit of everything and he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”

Game 3 Strathmann celebration shot.JPG
A piece of the net dangles out of Andrew Strathmann's hat as the Youngstown defenseman calls family members on the ice Friday night after winning the Clark Cup.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

“He’s really good in the offensive zone but from afar I thought he became more of a two-way defenseman as the season went along,” said an opposing USHL coach. “He’s physical, he competes, he skates well and he gets shots through traffic.”

“He's got a lot of skill, he moves the puck well and I thought he was really good on (Youngstown's) power play,” added one NHL scout. “I think his game still has some deficiencies defensively and he can be a little bit of a gambler at times in the offensive zone and get caught (out of position).

"But I think those are signs of a young defenseman and you saw him clean that up and play much smarter near the end of the season. He's a talented kid and I'll be interested to see what another year (of juniors) does for him."

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Michael Hrabal Des Moines.JPG
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Omaha Lancers
In a "tough season" that featured several trades and lingering effects from last winter, the Omaha Lancers shifted their focus to the future
June 13, 2023 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Martin Misiak, forward, 90
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown No. 14: Martin Misiak, F, Youngstown
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 13, 2023 08:03 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Brady Cleveland.jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 15: Brady Cleveland, D, NTDP
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 12, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221007_USANTDP-U18s-vs-Lake-Superior-State-University_1181.jpg
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Team USA National Team Development Program
The U17s made the Clark Cup playoffs and showed a ton of growth this season while the NTDP's talented U18 team impressed in USHL play and won gold at the U18 World Championship
June 11, 2023 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
MinnetianWithPuck1.jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown No. 16: Aram Minnetian, D, NTDP
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 11, 2023 08:35 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Fortescue (1).jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown; No. 17: Drew Fortescue, D, NTDP
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 10, 2023 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Muskegon Lumberjacks.JPG
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Muskegon Lumberjacks
In a year that featured coaching and ownership changes and several trades, the Lumberjacks still played meaningful hockey down the stretch and gained some pivotal experience for a young roster
June 10, 2023 07:45 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Gavin McCarthy.JPG
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown; No. 18: Gavin McCarthy, D, Muskegon
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 09, 2023 09:32 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Will Felicio.jpg
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Madison Capitols
It was a disappointing season for the Capitols, who finished at the bottom of the USHL. However, with a new coach and a strong draft class coming in, they'll try to roll the momentum into 2023-24
June 08, 2023 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jayson Shaugabay Green Bay.jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown; No. 19: Jayson Shaugabay, F, Green Bay
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
June 07, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

TRL Analysis

The defensive side of Strathmann’s game took a step forward this season and his strides were evident by the minutes and trust he received from Ward and Youngstown’s staff — especially during the postseason.

Strathmann’s skating is one of his biggest assets and he defends well off the rush because of it. He’s also shown the ability to use his body well and win puck battles, especially in front of the net and in the corners.

At the same time, the talent never wavered and Strathmann was once again one of the USHL’s most dynamic players on the blue line. While he found the back of the net just three times during the regular season, he was constantly involved in the play.

Whether it was via shots from the shot, jumping in the rush or simply from passes out of his own zone, Strathmann helped generate much of Youngstown’s offense.

His 38 points were a career-high but for him to be viewed as a true threat in the long run, those numbers will need to improve. Especially his goal total.

However, he’s still just 18 and his game will continue to develop. Especially with another year of junior hockey under his belt as the confidence and many of the tools are already there.

Strathmann came in at No. 44 among North American skaters in Central Scouting’s final draft rankings, up 23 spots from No.67 in their midterm rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on his offensive potential, Strathmann could potentially sneak into the bottom of the second round. However, he’s likely ticketed for the third. And if he slides lower, Strathmann could become one of the steals of the draft.

Draft projection: Rounds 3-4

MORE COUNTDOWN PROFILES

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
Game 3 Misiak Knuble Covelli Centre.JPG
USHL
USHL announces schedule for the 2023-24 season
Cross-conference play returns next season along with the Frosty Cup, American Cup and a Clark Cup Final rematch in March
June 07, 2023 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Patrick Rafferty Goal Celly vs. DSM April 24.JPG
USHL
USHL Year-in-Review: Lincoln Stars
The Stars won their most games since the 2012-13 season and reached the conference finals for the first time since 2012 with a roster that featured multiple breakout seasons and a ton of growth
June 06, 2023 05:17 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Ben Poitras.jpg
USHL
Green Bay Gamblers add Ben Poitras from Sioux City and Landen Gunderson from Madison in pair of trades
Green Bay bolsters its 2023-24 roster with two forwards, including an intriguing 2023 NHL Draft prospect
June 06, 2023 12:29 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
A close up of a hockey player wearing a white, black and green jersey during a game.
USHL
Good things happen when Dartmouth commit Colin Grable is on your team
The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders defenseman won a state title with Christian Brothers Academy his junior year of high school and then won the NAHL's Robertson Cup in 2022 with New Jersey two years later.
June 06, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT