NHL Draft Countdown; No. 12: Tanner Ludtke, F, Lincoln

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 12.

Tanner Ludtke, F, Lincoln Stars

Elko, Minnesota

Nov. 27, 2004

6-0 / 185

Left-shot

College commitment: Nebraska-Omaha, NCHC

Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: 53

Year-in-Review

Arguably nobody took a bigger step in the USHL this season than Ludtke. After putting up just one point in 24 USHL games last season, Ludtke broke out and blossomed into one of the USHL’s top forwards.

The Nebraska-Omaha commit scored 23 goals and racked up 61 points — which ranked eighth in the USHL — in 57 games. Ludtke also lit the lamp 12 times on the power play, which was tied for fourth in the league.

While the offense is what stands out, Ludtke was also one of Rocky Russo’s most dependable options up front — averaging over 19 minutes per night and also seeing time on both the power play and penalty kill. He was also good in the faceoff dot, where he won 57% of his draws.

Ludtke and the Stars reached the Western Conference Finals after sweeping Des Moines and beating Waterloo in three games in the first two rounds of the playoffs. He had five goals and seven points in nine playoff games.

The Lincoln Stars celebrate Tanner Ludtke's second-period goal, which was the eventual game-winner Lincoln's 5-2 win over Des Moines to open the playoffs. The Stars eventually reached the Western Conference Finals and fell to Fargo in four games. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Along with his time in Lincoln, the Lakeville South product played in the BioSteel All-American Game and also played six games for Team USA at the World Junior A Challenge, where he helped the Stars and Stripes win their ninth tournament title. Ludtke had a goal and an assist in the tournament.

They said it

“Tanner’s compete level, his work ethic and his maturity are all second-to-none,” Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo recently told The Rink Live. “He’s a kid that has his priorities straight and he approaches everything so well on a day-to-day basis, and he’s got pro hockey written all over him.

“His family and school are his top two priorities, but his hockey career is number three. And I don’t think I’ve seen many kids at this level work as hard as he does. He’s gonna hear his name called in June and I suspect he’s gonna hear it a lot higher than a lot of people anticipate.”

“Tanner is a great offensive player and his shot is special,” said one opposing USHL head coach. “He’s got a big-time release and he scored a couple goals against us that you thought were bad goals and then when you watch them on tape, you realize it was just a perfect shot. He played in a lot of different situations for (Lincoln) this too and he’s just a talented hockey player.”

“Man, he’s a warrior and such a competitive kid,” added another USHL head coach. “He got a ton better from year one to year two and really evolved into one of the top players in our league. He plays hard at both ends, he plays physical, he’s got the skill and he can finish. I think his game will only continue to grow going forward too and to me he was one of the key players on a good Lincoln team this season.”

“I don’t know if anybody would’ve ever predicted the year he had, but what a season,” said one NHL scout. “I get that he was playing a depth role and there were other factors last year, but at the end of the day he still only had one point and played in a decent amount of games. So I don’t think people expected much from him offensively this season but he proved that wrong.

“He’s a really smart player, he knows where to be and he’s pretty good defensively too. He’s got really good puck skills and even though he still lacks the skating and speed, he competes his tail off. I think Ludtke really learned what he can and can’t do and adapted his game, and he’s really made himself a good two-way player because of it.”

TRL Analysis

Taking a step is an understatement for Ludtke this season, especially offensively.

Ludtke was a consistent point producer at Lakeville South and racked up 61 in 30 games during the 2021-22 high school season. However, that production never followed him back to Lincoln last spring as he had just that above-mentioned one point in 24 USHL games.

While the offense is what opened a lot of eyes this season, he also impressed with his two-way game in his first full USHL season.

Ludtke isn’t afraid to engage in puck battles, he uses his body well, his positioning is good, he goes to the front of the net and he also showed his versatility — playing on both sides of Lincoln’s special teams.

It’ll be interesting to see if Ludtke sticks down the middle or moves to the wing in the future. While his faceoff numbers were alright this season and he was trusted at both ends, multiple scouts have questioned his skating stride and speed this season. He could be forced to slide over because of it.

That skating is the biggest concern going forward – which Russo mentioned multiple times this season that he’s seen improve. And what he lacks in that department he makes up for with his hockey IQ.

Ludtke’s hard-working, competitive style was evident this season too and he helped create a lot of Lincoln’s offense because of it.

Ludtke came in at No. 53 in Central Scouting’s final draft rankings, up 18 spots from his No. 72 ranking in their midterms.

Make no mistake, he’s far from a finished product and likely won’t hear his name called until late in the third or the fourth round. However, he’s a player with a lot of talent, a lot of tools and one that should only continue developing at the collegiate level.

The ability to play on both the penalty kill and power play make him intriguing too and he’s a great kid off the ice. Ludtke’s stock has been on the rise all season and if he can continue to put pucks in the net at the professional level, he could potentially become one of the steals of the draft.

Draft projection: Late third — fifth-round

