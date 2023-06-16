Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Junior and Prospects USHL

NHL Draft Countdown; No. 11: Trey Augustine, G, NTDP

Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville

AugustineWarmups.jpg
Trey Augustine went 30-1-2 this season for the NTDP U18 team. The Michigan State commit helped Team USA win bronze at the World Junior Championships and gold at the U18 World Championships.
Contributed / USA Hockey’s NTDP, Rena Laverty
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 2:06 PM

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 11.

Trey Augustine, G, NTDP

South Lyon, Michigan
Feb. 23, 2005
6-1 / 179
Catches: Left

College commitment: Michigan State, Big Ten
Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: No. 3 — North American goalies

AugustinePregame.jpg
Trey Augustine lost just once in regulation this season. The Michigan State commit came in at No. 3 among North American goaltenders in Central Scouting's final draft rankings.
Contributed / USA Hockey’s NTDP, Rena Laverty

Year-in-Review

The offense was the story of the U18 squad this season, especially with the top line of Ryan Leonard, Will Smith and Gabe Perreault. However, Augustine was equally as important between the pipes and turned in one of the best individual seasons by an NTDP goaltender.

Augustine impressed at World Juniors, helping Team USA win a bronze medal in early January, and followed it up with a stellar second half. He finished the season with a 30-1-2 record, 2.13 GAA and .926 save percentage.

While the fact he lost just once in regulation and three times total is impressive enough, Augustine’s 30 wins rank fourth all-time at the NTDP and his GAA and save percentage rank fourth and second respectively.

Augustine also helped Team USA earn gold at the U18 World Championships in April. The Michigan State commit has received some buzz as a potential first-round pick this season and was the third-highest-rated North American goalie in Central Scouting’s final draft rankings.

They said it

“Trey is just a young pro,” NTDP goalie coach David Lassonde told The Rink Live. “The way he prepares, his process, his routine – it’s all there. We talk about process and performance all the time and it’s not a surprise he performs because he prepares appropriately and he’s locked in and dialed in all the time.”

“Trey is a gamer and he’s just very reliable,” NTDP head coach Dan Muse added. “When Trey is in the net you know what you’re going to get and you know he’s going to make the key saves every night. He won a lot of games this season for us and his preparation is off the charts.”

“Trey is solid and you can tell he plays with a lot of confidence between the pipes,” said one opposing USHL head coach. “A lot of that team’s success started with him and I think he’s a very special player with a bright future.”

“When you look at Trey and see how he moves and some of the saves he’s able to make, you just see a pro goaltender,” added another. “I’d say Michael (Hrabal), Jacob (Fowler) and Trey were the three goalies in the USHL that impressed me the most, and it’s no surprise those are the names you’re hearing at the top. I think what’s most impressive about him too is the consistency he performed with this season.”

TRL Analysis

At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Augustine could be considered a smaller goalie in today’s game. But he moves quickly, his positioning is a real strength and as the numbers above show, he wins hockey games. He’s also shown his ability to make the key saves in the most important times and gave his team a chance every night.

Multiple opposing coaches and scouts also praised Augustine’s ability to track pucks and react this season — two key traits to look for in a goalie prospect.

The USHL has three of the top goalie prospects in this year’s draft — Hrabal and Fowler being the others — and they could seemingly come off the board in any order.

Although Hrabal has the size advantage and Fowler put together arguably the best individual resume by a junior goaltender this season, Augustine’s name has been the one mentioned the most.

It’s no coincidence the NTDP had as much success as it did this season and there's no denying Augustine has the potential to become a dependable NHL goaltender.

Draft projection: Second – third-round

