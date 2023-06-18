NHL Draft Countdown; No. 10: Jacob Fowler, G, Youngstown

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 10.

Jacob Fowler, G, Youngstown Phantoms

Melbourne, Florida

Nov. 24, 2004

6-1 / 215

Catches: Left

College commitment: Boston College, Hockey East

Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: No. 5 — North American goalies

Congratulations to Jacob Fowler on being named the 2023 Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year in this year's USA Hockey Annual Awards. pic.twitter.com/vnJRfgK5Pv — Youngstown Phantoms (@YtownPhantoms) June 9, 2023

Year-in-Review

The numbers don’t lie and there’s no denying Fowler was the USHL’s best goaltender this season.

The Boston College commit finished the regular season 27-9-3-1 and won eight of his nine starts in the postseason. Fowler led the USHL in wins (27), save percentage (.921) and GAA (2.28), and his five shutouts were tied for the league lead during the regular season.

He added one more shutout in the playoffs with 22 saves in Game 3 of the Clark Cup Finals.

Fowler’s performance helped the Phantoms secure their first Clark Cup in franchise history. He was also the first goaltender in franchise history to be named the USHL Goaltender of the Year.

USHL Youngstown's Jacob Fowler named USHL Goalie of the Year Fowler becomes the first goalie in franchise history to win the award after leading the USHL in wins, save percentage and GAA

It was an eventful season for Fowler individually too as he flipped his commitment from Clarkson to BC late in the fall. He was then invited to the BioSteel All-American Game in Plymouth, was named the USHL Goaltender of the Week six times and was named to the All-USHL First Team.

Fowler won his final six starts to close out the regular season and 17 of his final 20. Youngstown was the league’s hottest team for much of the second half too and it’s no coincidence with Fowler’s play between the pipes.

They said it

“Jacob is the most poised goalie I’ve ever been around at this level and he leads from the net out,” Youngstown head coach Ryan Ward told The Rink Live. “Even though people might not think it with him being our goalie, he was a vocal piece of our leadership and he’s such a hard worker.

“On the ice he’s a very, very smart goalie, he plays the puck well and he makes the big saves you need him to at key times. He’s a great teammate, a super coachable kid, an unbelievable kid and he never took a day off. I have no doubt Jacob Fowler is gonna be a stalwart in the net for a long time in professional hockey.”

“It’s pretty hard to lose a championship when your goalie pitches a (.952) save percentage in the playoffs,” said one opposing USHL head coach. “He was unbelievable this season and he was the best goalie in the league. He’s an absolute stud.”

“Fowler was just so consistent for that team and every time we faced him he was just locked in,” added another. “He’s a really good goalie and usually at this age you see a lot of ups and downs with young goalie. I know it was his second (USHL) season. But the way he performed almost for the entire season was just honestly amazing. The way he played in the playoffs is really impressive too and I believe he’ll be one of the first goalies drafted.”

“Spencer Knight comes to mind, but besides him, I’d have to say Fowler had one of the most impressive junior seasons I’ve seen out of a goalie in recent years,” said one NHL scout. “Especially during Youngstown’s playoff run he was just so steady and made so many key saves at key moments.

“I know he started slow this season but he just kept getting better as it went along and his numbers don’t lie.”

TRL Analysis

Fowler's regular-season performance was impressive enough but he left little doubt about his ability to win key games with his play in the postseason — backstopping the Phantoms to their first Clark Cup.

Jacob Fowler recorded a 22-save shutout in the series-clinching win in the Clark Cup Finals. Fowler was named the Clark Cup Most Outstanding Player for his performance in the series. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Fowler went 11-4-0-1 in his first USHL season and showed signs of his potential. However, he also experienced some growing pains — typical of a young goaltender. He got off to a slow start this season too and won just one of his first six starts but was dynamite from that point on.

While the stats were impressive enough, Fowler's consistency is what stood out and his draft stock soared — all the way to No. 5 among North American goaltenders in Central Scouting's final rankings.

Fowler also ended the season on a high note and gave scout's and NHL organization's quite the final impression heading into the draft.

Fowler is one of three USHL goalies — Trey Augustine and Michael Hrabal being the others — that'll hear his name called at some point in the opening rounds later this month. Hrabal has the size advantage and Augustine comes from the NTDP. But Fowler might have the most impressive resume of the three this season and still flies under the radar in some people's eyes.

Fowler's quick, he's got decent size, he's shown the ability to perform under pressure and to quote one USHL coach, "the kid's a stud."

Draft projection: Second – third-round