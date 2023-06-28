Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Junior and Prospects USHL

NHL Draft Countdown: No. 1: Will Smith, F, NTDP

Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville

20221007_USANTDP-U18s-vs-Lake-Superior-State-University_1181.jpg
Will Smith had a goal and four assists Sunday in Team USA's 8-4 win over Finland at the U18 Worlds. Smith added another goal and three assists on Tuesday and has five goals and 15 points through Team USA's first four games.
Contributed / Rena Laverty, USA Hockey’s NTDP
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 11:42 AM

The Rink Live will have plenty of coverage leading up to the 2023 NHL Draft, which will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

TRL AT THE DRAFT

Juniors and prospects reporter Jordan McAlpine is in Nashville for the NHL Draft. Look for his reports on The Rink Live.

USHL writer Jordan McAlpine will be taking a look at 25 of the top draft-eligible players from both the USHL and NTDP. Players will be revealed one day at a time leading up to the draft with the top prospect releasing on June 25.

Each player profile will include a mix of stats and analysis, along with comments from their coaches, opposing coaches, executives, scouts and others. The countdown continues with No. 1.

Will Smith, F, NTDP

Lexington, Massachusetts
March 17, 2005
6-0 / 172
Right-shot

College commitment: Boston College, Hockey East
Central Scouting’s Final Ranking: No. 3

Year-in-Review

Smith had a dominant 2022-23 season and hit the 100-point mark, becoming the eighth player in NTDP history to do so at the time. Had it not been for Gabe Perreault's 132 points, Smith would hold the NTDP single-season record.

The Boston College commit finished the season with 127 points in 60 games, including 51 goals. In the USHL specifically, Smith had 15 goals and 42 points in 20 games and averaged a league-best 2.10 points-per-game.

Smith had a strong showing in international play too as he was named the tournament MVP and helped Team USA win gold at the U18 World Championship.

He won't have to wait long to hear his name called later this month in Nashville either as he's widely considered one of the top prospects in this year's draft class.

They said it

“Will’s got amazing hockey sense and that’s the biggest thing that stands out to me," NTDP head coach Dan Muse told The Rink Live. "When you see the way he thinks the game, the way he thinks about time and space and his ability to anticipate and see plays develop, it’s through the roof. When you combine that with the skill, the shot and the skating – he’s just the whole package offensively.

“I think Will deserves a lot of credit too. His overall game really developed and he worked hard at it in his second year here. He was killing penalties, blocking shots and he just really made some huge strides. Don’t get me wrong, his starting point was really good from his U17 year. But he just continued to work and take strides in a lot of different areas.”

“He’s super talented and such a creative player,” said one opposing USHL head coach. “He’s got good vision, he’s dynamic with the puck and I just think he’s got an awesome offensive mind.”

"Obviously there are a few extremely talented players at the top of this year's draft and Smith's game might not have the flash of the attention of the others, but he's one of them," one NHL scout told The Rink Live. "You saw the production he had with over 100 points at NTDP and he was great at the U18's too, so there's a lot to like.

"I wouldn't say there's exactly one thing that jumps out with his game but he's just a really smart player and does everything so well. He can score or set up goals from just about anywhere."

TRL Analysis

Smith is one of the most gifted players in this year's draft class and will undoubtedly be the USHL's first player off the board, going somewhere in the top five picks — potentially as high as No. 3 to Columbus.

He's also one of the smartest players and plays as if he's always thinking a play ahead. When you combine that with his vision, ability to handle the puck and the fact he's seemingly always in the right spot, Smith is quite the dangerous player in the offensive zone.

Smith showed off his skill all year, racking up over 100 points at the NTDP, scoring twice in the BioSteel All-American Game, having a strong showing at Five Nations and winning the MVP at the U18 World Championships.

Smith racked up 20 points (9-11-20) in seven games in Switzerland, which tied Jack Hughes’ U.S. single-tournament record.

He's a smooth skater and a plays a cerebral game where he can beat you in so many ways — whether it's off a pass, a drive to the net or a shot from the circles. He's also shown the ability to turn opposing mistakes in the neutral zone into offense and score off the rush.

To use the words of his head coach, Smith is "the whole package offensively." He's got the potential to be an impact center at the NHL level and he'll be one of the first players to take the stage in Nashville.

Draft projection: Top-five pick

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
