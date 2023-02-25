Muskegon Lumberjacks win at home against Team USA
The Muskegon Lumberjacks won when they visited Team USA on Friday. The final score was 7-4.
The hosting Lumberjacks started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Ethan Whitcomb scoring in the first period, assisted by Cody Croal and Nicholas Rexine .
The Lumberjacks increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Michael Callow scored, assisted by Nicholas Rexine.
The Team USA's Logan Hensler narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a minute left in the first period, assisted by Max Plante and Shane Vansaghi.
The second period ended with a 6-4 lead for the Lumberjacks.
Nicholas Rexine increased the lead to 7-4 late into the third period, assisted by Cody Croal and Sacha Boisvert .
Next games:
The teams play again on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena.