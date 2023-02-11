Muskegon Lumberjacks win 7-3 on the road against Madison Capitols

The Muskegon Lumberjacks won on the road on Friday, handing the Madison Capitols a defeat 7-3.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Sacha Boisvert . Ty Henricks assisted.

The Capitols' Tyler Grahme tied the game late into the first, assisted by Max Nagel and Jan Olenginski .

The Lumberjacks scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

The Capitols' Nathan Lewis narrowed the gap again, assisted by Peter Cisar and Andrew Kuzma at 41 seconds into the third period.

The Lumberjacks increased the lead to 5-3 within the first minute when Matvei Gridin scored.

Sacha Boisvert increased the lead to 6-3 late into the third period.

The Lumberjacks increased the lead to 7-3 with 01.02 remaining of the third after a goal from Easton Young .

The Capitols were whistled for three penalties, while the Lumberjacks received seven penalties.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Madison at Bob Suter Capitol Ice.