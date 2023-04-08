Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Muskegon Lumberjacks win 6-3 on the road against Green Bay Gamblers

The Muskegon Lumberjacks won on the road on Friday, handing the Green Bay Gamblers a defeat 6-3.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:44 PM

The Muskegon Lumberjacks won on the road on Friday, handing the Green Bay Gamblers a defeat 6-3.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Teddy Spitznagel. George Fegaras assisted.

The Gamblers' Raimonds Vitolins tied it up 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Barrett Hall and Jacob Martin .

The Lumberjacks took the lead with a goal from Luke Buss late in the first, assisted by Matthew Morden .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Lumberjacks led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Owen Keefe increased the lead to 5-2 in the third period.

Jimmy Clark narrowed the gap to 5-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Michael DeAngelo .

Justin Solovey increased the lead to 6-3 one minute later, assisted by Sacha Boisvert .

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center.

