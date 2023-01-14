Muskegon Lumberjacks victorious against Youngstown Phantoms

The Muskegon Lumberjacks defeated the Youngstown Phantoms 3-1 on Friday.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Lumberjacks took the lead when William Hughes scored assisted by Matvei Gridin and Owen Keefe .

Sacha Boisvert increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Nathan McBrayer and Ethan Whitcomb .

Shane Lachance narrowed the gap to 2-1 four minutes later, assisted by Tory Pitner and Justin Varner .

The Lumberjacks increased the lead to 3-1 with 32 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Ethan Whitcomb, assisted by Jake Richard .

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. CST, this time in Muskegon at Trinity Health Arena.