Junior and Prospects USHL

Muskegon Lumberjacks victorious against Green Bay Gamblers

The Muskegon Lumberjacks defeated the visiting Green Bay Gamblers 4-2. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Muskegon managed to pull out a win.

img_500255806_rinklive.png
February 18, 2023 10:05 PM

The Lumberjacks took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Michael Callow .

Artyom Levshunov scored early in the second period, assisted by Jakub Altrichter and Nicholas VanTassell .

The Gamblers made it 2-1 with a goal from Jimmy Clark .

Lumberjacks' Michael Callow tallied a goal as he scored again, late, making the score 2-2. Matthew Morden assisted.

The Lumberjacks took the lead early into the third period when Cody Croal found the back of the net, assisted by Nathan McBrayer .

William Hughes increased the lead to 4-2 late in the third, assisted by Luke Buss .

The Lumberjacks were called for seven penalties, while the Gamblers received six penalties.

Next up:

On Friday the Lumberjacks will play at home against the Team USA at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena, while the Gamblers will face the Steel road at 7:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

