Muskegon Lumberjacks pull ahead in the third to defeat Youngstown Phantoms

The Muskegon Lumberjacks were victorious on the road against the Youngstown Phantoms. After two periods, the teams were tied at 2, but Muskegon pulled away in the third, winning the game 4-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Phantoms took the lead when Shane Lachance scored the first goal assisted by Jake Rozzi and Andrew Strathmann .

Seven minutes into the period, Cody Croal scored a goal, assisted by Michael Callow and Sacha Boisvert , making the score 1-1.

The Phantoms made it 2-1 with a goal from Martin Misiak .

Lumberjacks' Gavin McCarthy tallied a goal with a minute left, making the score 2-2. Ethan Whitcomb and Nathan McBrayer assisted.

The Lumberjacks took the lead, after only 24 seconds into the third period when Michael Callow netted one, assisted by Joe Connor and Cody Croal.

The Lumberjacks increased the lead to 4-2 with 43 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Cody Croal, assisted by Michael Callow and Sacha Boisvert.

The Phantoms were called for 10 penalties, while the Lumberjacks received 12 penalties.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre.