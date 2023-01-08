Muskegon Lumberjacks pull ahead in the third to defeat Chicago Steel

The Muskegon Lumberjacks were victorious on the road against the Chicago Steel. After two periods, the teams were tied at 4, but Muskegon pulled away in the third, winning the game 8-5.

The Lumberjacks started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with David Hymovitch scoring in the first period, assisted by Tyler Dunbar .

The Lumberjacks increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Jake Richard scored, assisted by Owen Mehlenbacher .

Six goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the third period.

The Lumberjacks took the lead early in the third period when Jake Richard netted one yet again, assisted by Nathan McBrayer .

Sacha Boisvert increased the lead to 6-4 eight minutes later, assisted by Matvei Gridin and Matthew Morden .

Jayden Perron narrowed the gap to 6-5 four minutes later, assisted by Nicholas Moldenhauer and Michael Hagens .

Jake Richard increased the lead to 7-5 two minutes later, assisted by Owen Mehlenbacher and Ethan Whitcomb .

David Hymovitch increased the lead to 8-5 only seconds later, assisted by Tyler Dunbar.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Steel hosting the Capitols at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter Capitol Ice and the Lumberjacks visiting the Phantoms at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena.