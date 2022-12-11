Muskegon Lumberjacks grab extra point vs. Team USA in overtime

The Muskegon Lumberjacks and visiting Team USA tied 3-3 in regulation on Friday. Muskegon beat Team USA in overtime 4-3.

Muskegon's Cody Croal scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Ethan Fredericks . Justin Solovey and Jack Reimann assisted.

The Lumberjacks increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Justin Solovey late in the first, assisted by Owen Dyer.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Team USA.

Nicholas Rexine tied the game 3-3 early in the third period, assisted by Cody Croal. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:34 before Cody Croal scored the game-winner for the home team.

Coming up:

The Lumberjacks host the Chicago Steel on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena. The Team USA will face Muskegon at home on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.