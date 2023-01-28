Muskegon Lumberjacks end four-loss run

The game between the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and the Muskegon Lumberjacks finished 5-2 on Friday – no doubt a relief for Muskegon after four straight defeats.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Andy Moore . Nick Pierre assisted.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Lumberjacks.

Luke Buss increased the lead to 4-2 in the third period.

Justin Solovey increased the lead to 5-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Jacob Terpstra .

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena.