Muskegon Lumberjacks claim win at home against Youngstown Phantoms

A close game saw the Muskegon Lumberjacks just edge out the Youngstown Phantoms on Friday. The final score was 5-4.

The Lumberjacks increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Ty Henricks late into the first period, assisted by Luke Buss and Easton Young .

The Lumberjacks scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Lumberjacks increased the lead to 5-1, after only 27 seconds into the third period when Matvei Gridin beat the goalie, assisted by Matthew Morden and Sacha Boisvert .

The Phantoms narrowed the gap to 5-2 early in the third period when Kenta Isogai found the back of the net, assisted by Andrew Strathmann and Chase Pietila .

The Phantoms' Andon Cerbone narrowed the gap again, assisted by Kenta Isogai and Andrew Centrella at 4:26 into the third period.

The Phantoms narrowed the gap again late in the third when Kenta Isogai scored, assisted by Matthew Perkins .

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. CST, this time in Muskegon at Trinity Health Arena.