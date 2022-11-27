Muskegon Lumberjacks beat Madison Capitols

The Muskegon Lumberjacks won their home game against the Madison Capitols on Friday, ending 8-3.

The Lumberjacks opened strong, with Tyler Dunbar scoring early in the first period, a goal assisted by Nathan McBrayer and Tyler Hotson.

The Lumberjacks increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Gavin McCarthy scored, assisted by Owen Mehlenbacher and Michael Callow.

The Lumberjacks increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Ethan Whitcomb in the middle of the first, assisted by Luke Buss.

The Lumberjacks' Luke Buss increased the lead to 4-0 with a minute left into the first, assisted by Nathan McBrayer.

The Lumberjacks scored two goals in second period an held the lead 6-1 going in to the second break.

The Capitols narrowed the gap again with a goal from Andrew Kuzma, assisted by Max Nagel and Brady Yakesh at 5:47 into the third period.

Ethan Whitcomb increased the lead to 7-2 three minutes later, assisted by Nathan McBrayer.

Cole Lonsdale narrowed the gap to 7-3 just one minute later, assisted by Brady Yakesh and Tyler Grahme.

The Lumberjacks increased the lead to 8-3 with 37 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Luke Buss, assisted by Jack Sparkes and Jack Reimann.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena.