Muskegon Lumberjacks beat Dubuque Fighting Saints – Croal scores 2

The Muskegon Lumberjacks defeated the hosting Dubuque Fighting Saints 7-4 on Sunday.

The Lumberjacks took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Cody Croal . Gavin McCarthy assisted.

The Fighting Saints' Max Burkholder tied the game 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Nils Juntorp .

The Lumberjacks took the lead with a goal from Ethan Whitcomb late in the first, assisted by Jake Richard .

The second period ended with a 5-3 lead for the Lumberjacks.

The Fighting Saints narrowed the gap to 5-4 within the first minute of the third period when Nils Juntorp netted one, assisted by Oliver Moberg .

Jack Reimann increased the lead to 6-4 six minutes later, assisted by Justin Solovey .

Gavin McCarthy increased the lead to 7-4 late into the third.

Next games:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Fighting Saints hosting the RoughRiders at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena, and the Lumberjacks playing the Team USA at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena.