Muskegon acquires Denver commit Paxton Geisel from Dubuque

One of the USHL’s most experienced goalies is on the move as Paxton Geisel has been dealt from Dubuque to Muskegon. Geisel will join the Lumberjacks this fall while Dubuque receives a 2024 Phase II second-round and 2025 Phase I fourth-round draft pick.

The Denver commit ranks fourth in Dubuque’s franchise history with 33 career wins.

"Since his first day in Dubuque, Paxton has been a great Fighting Saint," Dubuque general manager Kalle Larsson said in a statement. “He is a great teammate and first class person. We wish him the very best as he continues his career in Muskegon."

Geisel burst onto the scene in the USHL and appeared in 40 games during the 2021-22 season. He finished his rookie campaign with a 25-9-1-2 record, .897 save percentage and a 3.13 goals against average, earning himself a spot on the USHL All-Rookie team. Geisel also posted two shutouts.

The Estevan, Saskatchewan, native followed it up with a 8-11-2 record, .865 save percentage and 3.99 GAA last season, helping Dubuque earn a spot in the Clark Cup Playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’ll try to do the same this season in Muskegon and help solidify the Lumberjacks crease in his third USHL season.

“We are excited to welcome Paxton to the Muskegon Lumberjacks organization and family,” Muskegon head coach Parker Burgess said in a statement. “He brings a unique combination of talent, experience and success to our team.

“As a staff we are looking forward to working with Paxton and being a part of his development on and off the ice.”

With Tuesday’s trade, Dubuque now owns 12 draft picks in the first 10 rounds of next year’s Phase II USHL Draft. Geisel was originally taken by Dubuque in the fourth round (59th overall) of the 2020 Phase I Draft.