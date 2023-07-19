Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Muskegon acquires Denver commit Paxton Geisel from Dubuque

Muskegon sends a pair of draft picks to Dubuque for one of the USHL's most experienced goaltenders

Paxton Geisel.JPG
Paxton Geisel was traded from Dubuque to Muskegon Tuesday afternoon in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Geisel was a USHL All-Rookie Team selection after the 2021-22 season.
Contributed / Dubuque Fighting Saints, Stephen Gassman
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 11:07 AM

One of the USHL’s most experienced goalies is on the move as Paxton Geisel has been dealt from Dubuque to Muskegon. Geisel will join the Lumberjacks this fall while Dubuque receives a 2024 Phase II second-round and 2025 Phase I fourth-round draft pick.

The Denver commit ranks fourth in Dubuque’s franchise history with 33 career wins.

"Since his first day in Dubuque, Paxton has been a great Fighting Saint," Dubuque general manager Kalle Larsson said in a statement. “He is a great teammate and first class person. We wish him the very best as he continues his career in Muskegon."

Geisel burst onto the scene in the USHL and appeared in 40 games during the 2021-22 season. He finished his rookie campaign with a 25-9-1-2 record, .897 save percentage and a 3.13 goals against average, earning himself a spot on the USHL All-Rookie team. Geisel also posted two shutouts.

The Estevan, Saskatchewan, native followed it up with a 8-11-2 record, .865 save percentage and 3.99 GAA last season, helping Dubuque earn a spot in the Clark Cup Playoffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He’ll try to do the same this season in Muskegon and help solidify the Lumberjacks crease in his third USHL season.

“We are excited to welcome Paxton to the Muskegon Lumberjacks organization and family,” Muskegon head coach Parker Burgess said in a statement. “He brings a unique combination of talent, experience and success to our team.

“As a staff we are looking forward to working with Paxton and being a part of his development on and off the ice.”

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Martin Misiak, forward, 90
USHL
USHL Update: Kilfoil and Misiak taken in CHL drafts, Cedar Rapids adds assistant, Musketeers and Capitols swing a trade and more
Dubuque tender Liam Kilfoil QMJHL-bound, Youngstown center Martin Misiak OHL-bound, Sioux City adds SCSU commit Jonah Aegerter and several USHL draft picks to play in Five Nations Tournament
3d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
A hockey player wearing a black and red outfit shoots the puck while a player of the opposing team watches from behind.
NAHL
Ben Muthersbaugh is headed to the USHL after excelling in the NAHL, NCDC
The recent Union commit was a top skater for the Jr. Monarchs of the NCDC the Titans of the NAHL. He's hoping to compete with Cedar Rapids of the USHL this season.
4d ago
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
usa hockey logo.png
USHL
Rod Braceful returns to USA Hockey as NTDP's director of player personnel
Braceful back in Plymouth after spending two years scouting for the Chicago Blackhawks
6d ago
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSC09498.jpg
USHL
Offseason includes plenty of movement behind USHL benches
Here are the USHL coaches that have taken new jobs elsewhere and the new faces that'll be behind the bench in 2023-24
Jul 11
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
_8SG0561.JPG
USHL
Youngstown Phantoms named USHL Organization of the Year for the first time
After winning their first Clark Cup in May, the Phantoms captured another franchise-first last week as Youngstown was named the USHL Organization of the Year
Jul 10
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Adam Zlnka.jpg
USHL
Western Conference foes swap players as Omaha sends Luke Baker to Green Bay in pair of early July USHL trades
Sioux Falls deals Arizona draft pick Adam Zlnka to Waterloo while Green Bay adds a second-year defenseman to its blue line
Jul 10
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221230_Fargo Force vs. Des Moines Buccaneers_062.jpg
USHL
10 USHL Players that just missed getting picked in the 2023 NHL Draft
While 51 players with USHL ties heard their name called in Nashville, there are plenty of talented players from the league that weren't drafted. Several will be eligible again next June
Jul 5
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Andrew Strathmann CBJ Draft 2023.JPG
NHL
UND commit Andrew Strathmann has an NHL Draft Day story to remember
Andrew Strathmann was in a Bridgestone Arena bathroom when the Columbus Blue Jackets took the Youngstown defenseman with the 98th overall pick. However, Thursday was still a very special day
Jun 30
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Maxim Strbak Buffalo Draft.JPG
NHL
Second-round pick Maxim Strbak offers Buffalo 'huge upside' and a lot of potential on the blue line
After impressing during his first season in North America, Maxim Strbak's NHL Draft dream came true as Buffalo took the Sioux Falls defenseman with the 45th overall pick
Jun 30
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
20221007_USANTDP-U18s-vs-Lake-Superior-State-University_1181.jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 1: Will Smith, F, NTDP
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
Jun 28
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

With Tuesday’s trade, Dubuque now owns 12 draft picks in the first 10 rounds of next year’s Phase II USHL Draft. Geisel was originally taken by Dubuque in the fourth round (59th overall) of the 2020 Phase I Draft.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
What to read next
LeonardWithPuck.jpg
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 2: Ryan Leonard, F, NTDP
Jun 27
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
michaelemerson2023.jpg
USHL
10 under the radar USHL players that could hear their name called at the NHL Draft
Jun 26
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSC02704.JPG
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 3: Gabe Perreault, F, NTDP
Jun 26
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT