Minot native earns Division I commitment while skating for the Fargo Force

Brasen Boser had stints playing hockey in both Arizona and Washington before coming home to North Dakota to play in the USHL this season.

20221230_Fargo Force vs. Des Moines Buccaneers_107.jpg
Fargo defenseman Brasen Boser (25) moves the puck against Des Moines on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Scheels Arena in Fargo.
Eli Swanson / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
January 21, 2023 01:07 PM
FARGO — Brasen Boser may have been born and raised in Minot, North Dakota, but his hockey career has already taken him all over the United States. Those travels have helped him earn a commitment to Miami (Ohio) University.

Boser grew up in a hockey family that always had a game playing on TV. Brasen is the oldest of his siblings which includes two younger brothers that also play the sport.

The 5-foot-11 defender played hockey in his hometown of Minot until the age of 14. Boser then ended up making the move to Arizona the next season to play for the Phoenix Jr. Coyotes.

The North Dakota native was curious what Tier I hockey would be like and he ended up moving in with a friend who's family offered to be his billet's in Arizona. Boser previously skated with this friend during summer hockey in Minnesota and his friend's brother also competed with the Minot Minotauros of the NAHL, so they had many mutual connections.

Boser ended up skating two seasons for the Jr. Coyotes. At the end of his time with the team he had to make a decision of where to play junior hockey next; the NAHL or the BCHL.

The Minot Minotauros had drafted Boser in the summer of 2021 after he had previously appeared in one game for the team in 2020. But he took his time on deciding where to play next and ended up choosing the Wenatchee Wild of the BCHL.

"It came down to the coaching staff out in Wenatchee and the fan base and city that surrounds the Wild. It was a great place to play," said Boser.

Wenatchee is located in central Washington and is near the Wenatchee National Forest and has plenty of beautiful mountains and wilderness to the west of the city.

Boser ended up posting 15 points in 47 games for the Wild and became one of the top defenders on the team by the end of the season.

After his year in Washington, Boser ended up back in his home state of North Dakota and made the Fargo Force (USHL) roster. The Force had previously drafted Boser back in 2020.

The 18-year-old skater's family was very happy to have him back playing hockey just a few hours from home. The Bosers are even able to come and watch a majority of Brasen's games in-person with the Force.

Collegiate program started to reach out to the left-shot defenseman in the past year. He had a couple schools that were interested and even took a visit to Maine before deciding finally on committing to Miami University.

Miami is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio, which is about an hour north of Cincinnati.

"When I went and toured Miami and it was pretty much the coaching staff and the atmosphere down there (that made me want to commit there)," said the blue-liner on his decision.

Boser was already familiar with the RedHawks program as his family previously billeted a player for the Minot Minotauros long ago who ended up playing for Miami from 2016-2020 ( Christian Mohs ).

"Brasen's someone that's the definition of earning everything you get," Fargo Force head coach Nick Oliver told The Rink Live's Jordan McAlpine. "He's just gotten better every day. From day one of training camp he was here to earn a spot and he's worked his way up the lineup."

IMG_7680.JPG
USHL
USHL Commitment Notebook
Includes more comments from head coach Nick Oliver on Brasen Boser and his season so far.
January 19, 2023 08:02 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Boser currently has 11 points (1G, 10A) in 32 games for the Force so far. He currently is tied for the lead of all USHL skaters in plus/minus (+26).

"I'm a very good two-way defenseman," said Boser. "I make smart puck-plays, I'm pretty good on the defensive side of the puck and I like to have a little offensive flair."

The Force are currently in first place in the USHL Western Conference and have been having a very good season thus far.

"The boys have been rolling all season. It's been good to be on a winning team like this, and a powerhouse franchise too, so I'm just happy to be a part of it," he said.

The 18-year-old is expected to play another year of junior hockey after this season and is then likely to join the RedHawks in the fall of 2024.

MORE FROM SYDNEY WOLF
New Mexico vs New Jersey; Game 3
NAHL
NAHL tenders signed for the 2023-24 season
Players from across the country have started to sign tenders to play in the NAHL for the 2023-24 season as the window opened to sign the agreements on Nov. 1.
January 21, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
WCHA
WCHA Notebook: Minnesota State shakes up the conference standings after huge weekend sweep
January 19, 2023 07:11 PM
Minnesota Girls
Senior Spotlight: Apple Valley captain and St. Cloud State commit Marie Moran
January 17, 2023 04:41 PM
NAHL
Top defender of the Fairbanks Ice Dogs commits to Lake Superior State
January 16, 2023 01:15 PM

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
