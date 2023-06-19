Minnesota goaltender Owen Bartoszkiewicz heads back to Youngstown for the 2023-24 season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Youngstown Phantoms have made another addition to their 2023-24 title defense quest roster in goaltender Owen Bartoszkiewicz.

A familiar name to many in The Rink Live region, Bartoszkiewicz returns to Youngstown — where he played during the first half of the 2021-22 season — after spending the past season-and-a-half at the University of Minnesota in a backup role.

The 20-year-old goaltender was picked by Youngstown in the seventh round of the 2020 Phase II USHL Draft and went 3-6-2 during his first stint with the Phantoms. Bartoszkiewicz finished with an .889 save percentage and a 3.32 GAA, along with one shutout.

However, he left mid-season to join the Gophers following the departure of Jack LaFontaine. Roughly 16 months later, Bartoszkiewicz has decided to make a U-turn to northeast Ohio.

A lot has changed since Bartoszkiewicz left as a new staff is in place and the organization is just over a month removed from its first Clark Cup.

Bartoszkiewicz certainly has big shoes to fill replacing Jacob Fowler — the USHL Goaltender of the Year and 2023 Clark Cup Finals Most Outstanding Player.

However, much of Youngstown’s roster will return and the Phantoms look poised to make another run. They’ve also been active on the trade front this month and those in Youngstown are eager to add Bartoszkiewicz to the fold as well.

"We are excited to add Owen back to our team,” Youngstown head coach Ryan Ward said in a statement. “Owen is a tremendous talent that wants to work and be a leader of his teammates. 'Bart' is going to be a huge addition to our locker room both as a player and a person.

“We are thrilled he is a Phantom again. He will be a major asset to us throughout the season and playoffs."

Bartoszkiewicz went 3-0-0 with the Gophers and posted a 3.32 GAA and .899 save percentage. However, he now finds himself behind Justen Close and Nathan Airey on the depth chart, along with Zach Wiese.

Check back for more on this developing story.