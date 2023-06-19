Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Junior and Prospects USHL

Minnesota goaltender Owen Bartoszkiewicz heads back to Youngstown for the 2023-24 season

Owen Bartoszkiewicz returns to Youngstown after spending the past season-and-a-half in Dinkytown. Now he'll try to help the Phantoms repeat as Clark Cup champs

2023 Frozen Four Wednesday
Minnesota goaltender Owen Bartoszkiewicz stops a shot during practice on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.
Jim Rosvold / Special to The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 4:48 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Youngstown Phantoms have made another addition to their 2023-24 title defense quest roster in goaltender Owen Bartoszkiewicz.

A familiar name to many in The Rink Live region, Bartoszkiewicz returns to Youngstown — where he played during the first half of the 2021-22 season — after spending the past season-and-a-half at the University of Minnesota in a backup role.

The 20-year-old goaltender was picked by Youngstown in the seventh round of the 2020 Phase II USHL Draft and went 3-6-2 during his first stint with the Phantoms. Bartoszkiewicz finished with an .889 save percentage and a 3.32 GAA, along with one shutout.

However, he left mid-season to join the Gophers following the departure of Jack LaFontaine. Roughly 16 months later, Bartoszkiewicz has decided to make a U-turn to northeast Ohio.

OB-008-DW9_4591.jpg
BIG 10
Gophers hockey fantastic four: The goalie, Owen Bartoszkiewicz
Amid all of the mid-season consternation with Jack LaFontaine leaving and Justen Close taking over the Gophers net last January, a tall, quiet kid with orange pads and a long last name arrived from Michigan by way of Ohio and Texas, and has shown skill, size and an unrelenting work ethic as his "real" rookie season approaches.
September 02, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

A lot has changed since Bartoszkiewicz left as a new staff is in place and the organization is just over a month removed from its first Clark Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bartoszkiewicz certainly has big shoes to fill replacing Jacob Fowler — the USHL Goaltender of the Year and 2023 Clark Cup Finals Most Outstanding Player.

However, much of Youngstown’s roster will return and the Phantoms look poised to make another run. They’ve also been active on the trade front this month and those in Youngstown are eager to add Bartoszkiewicz to the fold as well.

"We are excited to add Owen back to our team,” Youngstown head coach Ryan Ward said in a statement. “Owen is a tremendous talent that wants to work and be a leader of his teammates. 'Bart' is going to be a huge addition to our locker room both as a player and a person.

“We are thrilled he is a Phantom again. He will be a major asset to us throughout the season and playoffs."

Bartoszkiewicz went 3-0-0 with the Gophers and posted a 3.32 GAA and .899 save percentage. However, he now finds himself behind Justen Close and Nathan Airey on the depth chart, along with Zach Wiese.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
