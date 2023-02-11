Miko Matikka and Garrett Schifsky played pivotal roles in road win against Tri-City Storm

On Friday, the Waterloo Black Hawks outlasted the Tri-City Storm in a close matchup, winning 2-1 on the road.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Miko Matikka . Gavin O'Connell assisted.

Garrett Schifsky increased the lead to 2-0 in the third period, assisted by Jaedon Kerr and Gavin O'Connell.

The Storm narrowed the gap to 2-1 with 15 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Trevor Connelly .

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center.