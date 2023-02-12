Mehlenbacher strikes twice as Fargo Force beat Sioux City Musketeers

The Fargo Force defeated the visiting Sioux City Musketeers 6-3 on Saturday.

The visiting Musketeers started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Grant Slukynsky scoring in the first period, assisted by Dylan Godbout .

The Force tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Owen Mehlenbacher scored.

The Force's Charlie Russell took the lead late in the first period, assisted by Anthony Menghini and Verner Miettinen .

The Force increased the lead to 3-1 in the very last seconds of the first period, with another goal from Owen Mehlenbacher, assisted by Kyle Smolen and Charlie Russell.

The second period ended with a 6-2 lead for the Force.

Grant Slukynsky narrowed the gap to 6-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Ty Hanson and Finn Loftus .

Next up:

The Force host the Sioux Falls Stampede on Wednesday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena. The Musketeers will face Tri-City at home on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center.