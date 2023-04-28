Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

McAlpine: It's time to fix the USHL playoff format and schedule

As other junior leagues begin their playoffs with best-of-five and best-of-seven series, the USHL conversation revolves around quick turnarounds, player safety and three-game series

Marcellus Reimann Playoff Faceoff.JPG
Lincoln's Mason Marcellus and Des Moines center Jack Reimann take a faceoff during game one of the Clark Cup Playoffs Monday night at the Ice Box. Lincoln took the best-of-three series in two games and the Buccaneers were not able to host a playoff game.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live
Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine
Today at 12:00 PM

OMAHA, Neb. — Let me preface this by saying I understand there are financial and logistical limitations that exist in a league such as the USHL.

There are no chartered flights, rooms at the Four Seasons or steak dinners after games. Teams can’t fly — as the Omaha Lancers learned the hard way earlier this season — and with the USHL’s geographical footprint, some teams simply have their hands tied behind their back when it comes to scheduling and other issues.

However, for a league that many consider the best developmental league in junior hockey, this week has left a lot to be desired.

At a time when the focus should be solely on the ice, much of the conversation has shifted to best-of-three series, ridiculous turnarounds and a playoff format that’s simply asinine.

“It’s insane,” one USHL coach told The Rink Live this week. “To think we’re all playing nine-plus months and for the first two rounds to be done in seven days, it’s a disservice to the work you do and the development of your players.

“I think as a coach at this level you have to balance winning and development, and you have to learn how to win. It’s great if you’re able to get to the playoffs, but then to potentially see it end in two or three games — it’s almost a slap in the face.”

As the NAHL, BCHL and several other junior leagues opened their playoffs with best-of-five, if not best-of-seven series, eight USHL teams found themselves playing on Monday and Tuesday night earlier this week. Four of them also played on Wednesday in a pair of winner-take-all game threes.

After playing two games last weekend to close out the 62-game regular season, playoff teams were greeted with a 48-hour turnaround heading into those first-round series — many of which also involved travel.

Ludtke Reimann Faceoff Playoff.JPG
Des Moines center Jack Reimann takes a faceoff against Lincoln's Tanner Ludtke during the 2023 Clark Cup Playoffs.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

For the lower seeds in those games, zero home games. For the teams that won their opening-round series — Cedar Rapids, Lincoln, Dubuque and Tri-City — zero home games this weekend in the second round. And barring a run to the Eastern Conference or Clark Cup Finals, Cedar Rapids and Dubuque won’t get a chance to host one at all.

“I get they want six teams from each conference in, but it defeats the purpose of the regular season,” one coach told The Rink Live. “To think about the amount of work that goes in over a 62-game season and for teams to not have the opportunity to host a playoff game? I think that’s ridiculous.”

The playoff format remains a hot topic at this time of year among coaches, players, fans — you name it. But on top of the scheduling and the games themselves, the issue of player health and safety has also come up.

Sure there’s the argument that they’re young kids and should be able to power through it. Along with the belief it’s playoff hockey and if you want to win badly enough, you should be able to play through anything.

However, given the circumstances, how can you expect kids to perform at their best at the most important time of their season?

“I think it goes beyond performance and honestly it’s flat-out dangerous,” one coach said. “Guys are tired, especially teams that had to battle down the stretch to earn a spot. Teams are playing their top guys heavy minutes, guys are battling through stuff and then they don’t get any chance to rest between games or series.

“Plus there’s no practice time and there’s very little time to prepare. You don’t want to use it as an excuse and you have to play the cards you’re dealt, but if you’re one of the teams impacted, there’s a lot of challenges involved.”

Look no further than the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. The RoughRiders played a home-and-home with Des Moines to close out the regular season, followed by a seven-hour bus ride to Plymouth last Sunday.

Three games in Plymouth Monday through Wednesday, a four-hour ride from Plymouth to Youngstown on Thursday and Cedar Rapids will play at least two, potentially three more games this weekend in Youngstown.

Martins Lavins.jpg
USHL
RoughRiders, Fighting Saints earn road wins and advance to second round
Cedar Rapids earns game-three win in Plymouth while Dubuque wins its second straight game in Green Bay
April 26, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Dubuque is going through a similar situation this weekend in Chicago and had Des Moines or Sioux City upset Lincoln or Tri-City, the same could be said for them. Yet Lincoln and Tri-City still face the quick turnaround.

“There’s the argument that they’re young kids and their bodies respond quicker, but I think the turnaround times are an issue, and we’re not keeping the kid’s best interest in mind,” one coach said. “It doesn’t allow some of those athletes proper time to recover or prepare in big games, so hopefully this is something we can fix going forward.”

As for what it looks like going forward, time will tell. There’s rumblings that the USHL might adopt a best-of-five format for the second round. But for now, the issue still exists.

Make no mistake, there’s no perfect solution. A variety of ideas have been tossed around — cutting the regular season back to 54 games, 56, 60, even some in favor of keeping it at 62 but condensing and shifting the schedule around. All with the thought it would allow extended playoffs.

There’s also the issue of the schedule balance. Lincoln and Tri-City played 13 times this season. Tri-City played another 10 against Omaha and eight against both Sioux City and Sioux Falls. That’s 39 of 62 games against four teams. And there are multiple teams in the same boat.

Some members of Tri-City’s roster probably see their Star and Lancer opponents more than their own families throughout the season.

LIN TC.JPG
Lincoln defenseman DJ Hart and Tri-City forward Cameron O'Neill scrap after a whistle on March 29, 2023, at the Ice Box. Seven penalties were called in the back-and-forth, physical contest. Lincoln emerged with a 3-2 win.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Although multiple sources have indicated the league will return to cross-conference scheduling next season, that schedule balance has created some frustration this winter.

“There are some teams in our conference that played cross-conference and there’s some teams that didn’t, and I don’t understand how you can look at that and say it’s fair from a competitive balance standpoint,” one coach said. “Because when you win, you’re not gaining any ground. But when you lose, the other teams are gaining around you.

“When you see a team in your conference 10 or 12 times in a season, I don’t think that’s good for anybody. It’s not good for the teams, the fans and I don’t think it’s good for the league.”

To my naked eye, there are several opportunities to make changes, even if you keep the regular season at 62 games.

The USHL season starts in September and ends approximately at the same time as the NHL. Although it’s 62 games instead of 82, when you factor in the additional practice time and lack of off weeks mixed in, there’s a valid argument that the USHL season is longer.

However, teams only play a handful of games in that first month. Why not play a few more games in October and November? There’s also opportunities to work in more Sunday or mid-week games early in the season.

Even pushing the end of the regular season up by two weeks should theoretically allow time to extend the first two rounds and allow a brief gap in between.

Condensing the schedule would also allow opportunities to give each team a bye week — which would make a huge difference in a grueling season — and the potential to take a weekend off league-wide, such as the one leading up to the BioSteel All-American Game.

To bring the financial side into it, expanding the playoffs would create more home games too.

However, there's a reason I'm the one sitting behind a laptop and not in the commissioner's chair — although the league is currently looking for the next person to fill that void.

Whatever happens though, expanded playoffs need to be at the forefront.

“At the end of the day, fans want to see these guys in the playoffs and playing at their best,” one coach said. “It’s something that our league needs to get right. We want our league to be the best with everything else, so why should the playoffs be any different?"

Jordan McAlpine
Opinion by Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
Get Local

