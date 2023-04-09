Madison Capitols win 6-3 on the road against Dubuque Fighting Saints
The Madison Capitols won on the road on Saturday, handing the Dubuque Fighting Saints a defeat 6-3.
The Capitols took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jack Brandt . Matt McGroarty assisted.
Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Capitols led 4-1 going in to the third period.
Matt McGroarty increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Nathan Lewis .
Owen Michaels narrowed the gap to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Max Montes .
The Fighting Saints narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third when Nils Juntorp scored, assisted by Max Montes.
The Capitols increased the lead to 6-3 with 01.17 remaining of the third after a goal from Finn Brink .
Next up:
The Fighting Saints host Green Bay on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Capitols will face Muskegon on Friday at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena.