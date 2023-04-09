Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Madison Capitols win 6-3 on the road against Dubuque Fighting Saints

The Madison Capitols won on the road on Saturday, handing the Dubuque Fighting Saints a defeat 6-3.

img_500272843_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:40 PM

The Madison Capitols won on the road on Saturday, handing the Dubuque Fighting Saints a defeat 6-3.

The Capitols took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jack Brandt . Matt McGroarty assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Capitols led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Matt McGroarty increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Nathan Lewis .

Owen Michaels narrowed the gap to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Max Montes .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Fighting Saints narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third when Nils Juntorp scored, assisted by Max Montes.

The Capitols increased the lead to 6-3 with 01.17 remaining of the third after a goal from Finn Brink .

Next up:

The Fighting Saints host Green Bay on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Capitols will face Muskegon on Friday at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Fargo-Force-USHL-Logo
USHL
Fargo Force tender Shattuck St. Mary's forward Masun Fleece
April 07, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
C5235455-7639-48FE-A25B-B1DBB3237E89.jpeg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Connelly sets record, dates announced for pair of postponed games and playoffs inch closer
April 06, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Max Lundgren DSM.JPG
USHL
Des Moines Buccanners break drought for USHL players of the week, Lincoln's Fernandez and NTDP's Eiserman also honored
April 03, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine