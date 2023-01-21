Madison Capitols win 4-2 on the road against Youngstown Phantoms

The Madison Capitols won on the road on Friday, handing the Youngstown Phantoms a defeat 4-2.

The Capitols increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Matt McGroarty beat the goalie, assisted by Ethan Elias .

The Phantoms narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period when William Whitelaw netted one, assisted by Tory Pitner .

Shane Lachance tied the game 2-2 four minutes later, assisted by Kenta Isogai and William Whitelaw.

Jack Brandt took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Matt McGroarty and William Felicio .

The Capitols increased the lead to 4-2 with 01.44 remaining of the third after a goal from Jonah Aegerter .

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST, this time in Youngstown at Covelli Centre.