Madison Capitols win 3-1 at home against Omaha Lancers

The Madison Capitols won at home on Saturday, handing the Omaha Lancers a defeat 3-1.

The Capitols first took the lead, after only 31 seconds into the second period, with a goal from Jan Olenginski , assisted by Oliver Flynn and Charlie Michaud .

Adam Cardona tied it up 1-1 early in the third period, assisted by Tanner Rowe and William Smith .

Trey Ausmus took the lead late into the third, assisted by Matt McGroarty and Brendan Lamb .

The Capitols increased the lead to 3-1 with 40 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Andrew Kuzma , assisted by Matt McGroarty and Charlie Michaud.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Capitols will play the Fighting Saints at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena, and the Lancers will play the Buccaneers at 7 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena.