Madison Capitols secure much-needed win

The Madison Capitols have gone through a tough spell with a run of seven straight defeats. But after a 6-1 victory over Team USA, things are looking brighter.

The Capitols took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Miko Matikka . Nick Wallace and Quinn Finley assisted.

The Capitols increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Tyler Grahme scored, assisted by Nick Wallace and Max Nagel .

The Capitols increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Jonah Aegerter late into the first, assisted by Trey Ausmus and Matt McGroarty .

The Capitols increased the lead to 4-0 early in the second period when Jack Musa found the back of the net, assisted by Nathan Lewis and Miko Matikka.

The Capitols increased the lead to 5-0, after only 30 seconds into the third period when Max Nagel beat the goalie, assisted by Andrew Kuzma and Brady Yakesh .

Brendan Lamb increased the lead to 6-0 seven minutes later, assisted by Sam Frandina .

Christian Humphreys narrowed the gap to 6-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Cole Hutson and Brodie Ziemer.

Next games:

On Friday the Team USA will play at home against the Steel at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena, while the Capitols will face the Gamblers road at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center.