Junior and Prospects USHL

Madison Capitols score twice in the third to beat Muskegon Lumberjacks

The Madison Capitols defeated the Muskegon Lumberjacks 6-4. The game was tied after two periods, but Madison pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

img_500273727_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 8:50 PM

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Oliver Flynn . Ethan Elias and Trey Ausmus assisted.

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Oliver Flynn . Ethan Elias and Trey Ausmus assisted.

The Lumberjacks' Owen Keefe tied the game with a minute left in the first period, assisted by Justin Solovey and Sacha Boisvert .

The Lumberjacks took the lead in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Michael Callow .

Three goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Nathan Lewis took the lead halfway through the third period.

Nathan Lewis increased the lead to 5-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Brendan Lamb and Colton Jamieson .

The Capitols increased the lead to 6-3 with 46 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Ethan Elias.

The Lumberjacks narrowed the gap to 6-4 with 29 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Ethan Fredericks , assisted by Jacob Terpstra .

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena.

