Madison Capitols reverse deficit to clinch victory

The Madison Capitols were challenged and were behind by 1-3 after two periods in the game against the Youngstown Phantoms. However, the change came in the third period and the game ended in 5-3 for home-team Madison.

The Capitols took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Nathan Lewis . Miko Matikka and Jack Musa assisted.

Brandon Svoboda scored in the second period.

Brandon Svoboda then tallied a goal as he scored again, in the middle of the second period, making the score 2-1.

Late, the Phantoms made it 3-1 with a goal from Chase Pietila .

Miko Matikka narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period, assisted by Jack Musa and Nathan Lewis.

Gustav Portillo tied the game 3-3 less than a minute later.

William Felicio took the lead late in the third assisted by Gustav Portillo and Max Nagel .

The Capitols increased the lead to 5-3 with 01.33 remaining of the third after a goal from Matt McGroarty , assisted by Nick Wallace .

Coming up:

On Friday the Capitols will play at home against the Steel at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter Capitol Ice, while the Phantoms will face the Lumberjacks home at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre.