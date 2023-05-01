Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Madison Capitols name Andy Brandt head coach and general manager

Capitols hire former Badger player and assistant Andy Brandt as the organization's new bench boss

Madison Capitols logo.
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 11:04 AM

MADISON, Wis. — One day before the USHL Draft, the Madison Capitols have officially hired their next head coach and general manager in Andy Brandt.

Brandt, a Wausau, Wisconsin, native and Wisconsin alum, joins the Capitols after serving as an assistant coach at the University of Wisconsin.

"Andy has a proven track record building strong relationships with his players and fostering their development. His extensive background as a player and a coach at a high level, combined with his passion for player development and advancement, align with our core values," Madison president Andrew Joudrey said in a statement.

"Furthermore, we believe Andy's exemplary character, work ethic and professionalism will set great examples for our players to learn, grow and develop. We are incredibly excited to welcome Andy to our organization and look forward to him getting started as our new head coach and general manager."

The Brandt hiring fills a Madison coaching vacancy that had existed since March 13, as the Capitols parted ways with Corey Leivermann. Tom Gilbert guided Madison the rest of the way in an interim basis and the Captiols won six (6-7-0-1) of their final 14 games, including four of their final six.

Gilbert, along with assistant Dominic Zombo, will remain with the organization according to the statement released Monday morning.

As for Brandt, 39, this will be his first USHL head coaching position. However, he has plenty of experience on the ice and behind the bench.

He played 130 games for the Badgers from 2003 through 2007 and hoisted a national championship in 2006. He went on to have a six-year playing career in the ECHL and AHL and hung his skates up after the 2012-13 season.

Brandt immediately stepped behind the bench as an assistant with the Gwinnett Gladiators — which later became the Atlanta Gladiators — during the 2013-14 season and spent two years as an assistant before being elevated to head coach. A position he also held for two seasons.

He took a job as an associate head coach at St. Norbert College and spent five years in De Pere, Wisconsin. before his one-year stint with the Badgers.

"First, I'd like to thank Ryan and Andrew for the opportunity to be head coach and general manager of the Madison Capitols. There are only 16 of these jobs available and I feel fortunate to be 1 of the 16," Brandt said. "I'm excited to work with the caliber of player that the USHL along with the Madison Capitols currently have and can attract.

“I'm extremely grateful for the work that Tom Gilbert and Dominic Zombo have done to prepare the organization for the draft. I look forward to working with them moving forward. Both guys have a lot to offer our players."

Brandt becomes the sixth head coach since Madison returned to the USHL in 2013. He joins Luke Strand, Troy Ward, Garrett Suter, Tom Upton and Leivermann.

He'll get started right away as Madison owns the No. 1 overall pick in both the Phase I and Phase II drafts.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
