Madison Capitols end six-loss run

The game between the Madison Capitols and the Muskegon Lumberjacks finished 3-1 on Saturday – no doubt a relief for Madison after six straight defeats.

The Capitols took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Andrew Kuzma . Peter Cisar and Oliver Flynn assisted.

The Lumberjacks tied the score 1-1 early in the second period when Nicholas Rexine found the back of the net, assisted by Sacha Boisvert and Matthew Morden .

Capitols' Ethan Elias tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Tyler Grahme and Oliver Flynn assisted.

The Capitols increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.58 remaining of the third period after a goal from Jordan Gudridge , assisted by Peter Cisar.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Capitols will host the Lancers at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter Capitol Ice, and the Lumberjacks will visit the Gamblers at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena.