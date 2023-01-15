Madison Capitols end nine-loss run

The game between the Chicago Steel and the Madison Capitols finished 4-2 on Saturday – no doubt a relief for Madison after nine straight defeats.

The visiting Capitols took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Matt McGroarty .

Jack Harvey scored late in the second period, assisted by Michael Emerson and Mack Celebrini .

The Capitols took the lead, after only 52 seconds into the third period when Jack Brandt found the back of the net, assisted by Trey Ausmus and Brady Yakesh .

The Capitols increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period when Nick Wallace scored, assisted by Andrew Kuzma .

Mack Celebrini narrowed the gap to 3-2 late in the third, assisted by Jayden Perron .

The Capitols increased the lead to 4-2 with three seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Jack Musa .

Next up:

On Friday, the Steel will play the Black Hawks at 7:05 p.m. CST at Fox Valley Ice Arena, and the Capitols will play the Phantoms at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre.