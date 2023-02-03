Madison Capitols couldn't stop Team USA's winning run

Team USA and the Madison Capitols met on Thursday. Team USA came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Team USA took the lead when Ryan Leonard scored the first goal assisted by Oliver Moore.

The Team USA made it 2-0 with a goal from Will Vote.

The Team USA increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute when Ryan Leonard netted one again, assisted by Oliver Moore.

The Team USA made it 4-0 when Paul Fischer beat the goalie, late in the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.