Madison Capitols couldn't stop Chicago Steel's winning run

The Madison Capitols and the Chicago Steel met on Friday. Chicago came into the game off the back of a run of five successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 6-3.

The Steel opened strong, right after the puck drop with Nicholas Moldenhauer scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Mack Celebrini .

The Steel increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Jack Harvey scored, assisted by Michael Emerson .

The Capitols' Jake Ratzlaff narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the first period, assisted by Jack Musa .

The Capitols tied it up 2-2 with a goal from Jack Musa with a minute left into the first, assisted by Nathan Lewis and Jake Ratzlaff.

The Steel scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.

Nicholas Moldenhauer increased the lead to 5-3 late in the third period, assisted by Zam Plante .

The Steel increased the lead to 6-3 with 01.52 remaining of the third after a goal from Michael Emerson, assisted by Cameron Johnson and Jack Harvey.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Madison at Bob Suter Capitol Ice.