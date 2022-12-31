SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Ludtke scores twice in Lincoln Stars' win over Omaha Lancers

The Lincoln Stars beat the hosting Omaha Lancers 5-1 on Friday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 30, 2022 09:52 PM
The visiting Stars took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Jared Mangan . Patrick Raftery and James Jurcev assisted.

The Stars' Tanner Ludtke increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Doug Grimes and Mason Marcellus .

The Stars increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first when Keaton Peters scored, assisted by Henry Nelson and Antonio Fernandez .

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Stars.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Lancers will play the Musketeers at 6:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center, and the Stars will play the Storm at 7:05 p.m. CST at Viaero Center.

