Junior and Prospects USHL

Lincoln's Cameron Whitehead, pair of Des Moines Buccaneers take home Week 29 USHL Player of the Week honors

Pair of wins give Cameron Whitehead his third Goaltender of the Week honor while Braden Rourke and Michael Bevilacqua lead Des Moines to a three-in-three sweep

Des Moines forward Braden Rourke (right), Des Moines defenseman Michael Bevilacqua (middle) and Lincoln goaltender Cameron Whitehead (left) were named the USHL Players of the Week for Week 29.
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 5:22 PM

The USHL announced its Players of the Week Monday evening for Week 29. Des Moines forward Braden Rourke, Des Moines defenseman Michael Bevilacqua and Lincoln goaltender Cameron Whitehead took home the respective honors.

It’s the first weekly honor of the season for Rourke and Bevilacqua and the third for Whitehead (Week 1 and Week 16). It’s also just the sixth time this season a team has had multiple players honored in the same week.

“It's a sign that our team did well and having individual recognition often starts with team success,” Des Moines head coach Matt Curley told The Rink Live. “Both Mike and Braden had big weekends but it's one small part of a really good season for both of them. So I'm very proud and happy to see them get that honor.”

After having zero players recognized through the first 26 weeks, the Buccaneers have now had three in the past three weeks. Max Lundgren was also named the USHL Goaltender of the Week in Week 27.

Rourke stole the show Sunday afternoon with a hat trick as the Buccaneers completed a three-in-three sweep with a 5-0 win in Omaha.

Des Moines also earned a pair of road wins over the Tri-City Storm on Friday and Saturday, 4-3 in overtime and 4-0 respectively.

With six points on the weekend, the Buccaneers now have a two-point edge on Sioux Falls for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Des Moines (24-28-5-3) is sixth in the conference with 56 points and both clubs have two games remaining next weekend.

Individually, Rourke finished the weekend with six goals as he also scored twice on Saturday.

The right-shot forward has scored in four straight games and has nine points (7-2-9) over his past five.

“He's been a great example of getting rewarded for doing all of the little things right,” Curley said. "We were joking when watching the film, but none of his goals are highlight-reel goals and they're not going to end up on SportsCenter.

"But they are goals that are scored by guys willing to do the right things and go to the net. Just like any player when you put the puck in the net your confidence is going to build. And for Braden especially, he's earned it. So hopefully he can continue it this weekend and beyond."

Braden Rourke DSM Bucs.JPG
Des Moines forward Braden Rourke scored twice on Saturday and netted a hat trick on Sunday. Rourke racked up six goals in three games this weekend and has scored in four straight games.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Bevilacqua scored the overtime-winner on Friday and had an assist on both Saturday and Sunday. Bevilacqua’s goal was his seventh of the season, four of which have been game-winners.

The third-year defenseman has a career-high seven goals and 30 points in 58 games.

"Mike is our longest-tenured player and he's playing like a player right now that wants to leave a legacy in Des Moines," Curley said.

Michael Bevilacqua Goal.JPG
USHL
Buccaneers defenseman Michael Bevilacqua continues development and continues success against Lincoln
Veteran defenseman nets another game-winner Tuesday night in overtime win over Stars
February 16, 2023 08:43 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Rounding out the group is Whitehead, who earned his fifth shutout of the season Saturday night in Fargo. The Stars remained red-hot with a road sweep of league-leading Fargo and Lincoln is now 8-1-0-1 in its last 10.

Whitehead is now 25-14-2-1 on the season with a .907 save percentage and 2.75 GAA. He ranks eighth and ninth in the USHL respectively and his five shutouts are tied with Youngstown’s Jacob Fowler for the most in the USHL.

“Obviously Cameron has some God-given ability with his size and his mobility, but he’s a guy that’s going to give us a chance to win every night,” Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo told The Rink Live earlier this season. “He’s going to make all of the saves that he’s supposed to make and even a few that you don’t expect him to.

"The guys have so much confidence in him and he’s been at the backbone of our success this year.”

Cameron Whitehead Lincoln POTW.JPG
Lincoln goaltender Cameron Whitehead has won eight of his last 10 starts and has lost in regulation just once since mid-February. Whitehead is 25-14-2-1 on the season with a .907 save percentage and 2.75 GAA. His five shutouts are also tied for the USHL lead.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

The Vegas pick (2022, fourth-round, 128th overall) started both games this weekend and stopped 62 of the 64 shots fired his way – including all 28 on Saturday.

"I think over the past month, I think the team's really started to gel and I think we really found our groove and understanding what we have to do to be successful every night and following our systems," Whitehead told The Rink Live after Saturday's win. "And now it's pretty easy to play when our team is playing like that every weekend for the past couple months. So a lot of credit to those guys. We're hitting a good groove right now, for sure.”

With both Lincoln and Waterloo earning four points this weekend, the Stars (68 points) remain one point behind Waterloo (69 points) for the second spot in the Western Conference.

Both teams have won four straight and are battling for a bye in the opening round of the playoffs. Whoever finishes lower will host Des Moines or Sioux Falls in a best-of-three series.

Lincoln will close out the regular season with a home-and-home against Tri-City while Waterloo will do the same against Dubuque.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
Get Local

