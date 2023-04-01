Lincoln's Antonio Fernandez continues to shine in his second USHL season and produce offensively

LINCOLN, Neb. – Antonio Fernandez finds himself quite a ways from home in Lincoln.

There are no surf boards in sight, the winters are much colder and the San Jose native finds himself surrounded by cornfields and Go Big Red chants instead of palm trees and the Silicon Valley.

However, he wouldn’t change a thing.

“I’ve loved my time here in Lincoln,” Fernandez said. “Great group of guys both last year and this year, and I’ve got no complaints. You’ve got everything around here and (the people) love Lincoln Stars hockey.

"Just being able to go to the rink every day and see the boys, it’s a blast.”

The right-shot defenseman is well into his second season with the Stars and his third year of junior hockey. Fernandez is currently fourth among USHL defenseman with 10 goals and ninth among USHL blue liners with 32 points through 50 games.

A self-described offensive-minded defenseman, Fernandez was initially a forward before he moved back to the blue line.

Although he moved to Chicago when he was 15, Fernandez has spent most of his life on the West Coast. He started skating when he was 3 and began playing hockey at the age of 5.

Antonio Fernandez is currently fourth among USHL defenseman with 10 goals. The Colorado College commit is also ninth among USHL blue liners with 32 points through 50 games. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

From watching San Jose Sharks games to being on the ice himself, hockey was “love at first sight.”

“My parents got me into figure skating first so I spent my first two years as a figure skater,” he said. “My parents said I wasn’t real thrilled with it, so they gave me a stick and a puck, and I started playing hockey.”

Fast forward to today and Fernandez looks to have a promising future ahead of him.

He’s committed to Colorado College where he plans to join Kris Mayotte’s program next fall — along with one other current teammate (Tyler Dunbar) and three members of last year’s Lincoln roster (Noah Laba, Kaidan Mbereko and Gleb Veremyev).

“Unfortunately my previous school (Princeton) didn’t work out but I’m super excited to be going to CC," Fernandez said. "CC called and I loved the coaches and the facilities, and I’m more than thrilled to be going there.

"It should be a good summer and a good upcoming year.”

But getting to this point hasn’t happened overnight. Especially with being a second-year player in the USHL and this being his third year of junior hockey. Fernandez spent the 2020-21 season with the NAHL’s Amarillo Bulls.

Fernandez said he’s tried to focus on rounding out specific details of his game this winter. So far the results are showing.

“I think it’s both offensive and defensively — learning when to go and when to stay back,” Fernandez said. “I think my blue line work has been a lot better this year and the biggest thing is communicating and just being defensively aware. This league makes players from good to great.”

“Antonio has matured as a player, as a person, his confidence has grown and he’s become such a responsible, valuable defensive player. He’s always been an offensive guy that can create and generate offense,” added Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo. “But to see his development and growth has been fun to watch.

“He’s such a great kid and I’m really excited to see him move on to CC and do great things at the college level.”

Antonio Fernandez is in his second season with the Lincoln Stars. Fernandez is committed to Colorado College, where he'll join multiple Lincoln teammates next season. "Their staff worked really hard to make sure they got Antonio and I think they have done a great job," Lincoln head coach Rocky Russo said. "I think he’s gonna be able to step in and contribute right away.” Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Fernandez is excited to make that jump to Colorado Springs too. At the same time, he wants to finish this season strong.

With eight still left in the regular season and hopefully a playoff run ahead of him, there’s still work to do in the Cornhusker State.

“I want to be offensive like I am, but I also want to be really good on the defensive side of things,” Fernandez said. “So just knowing where my guy is at all times and always looking at him, looking at the puck, trying to read plays in the neutral zone – just doing all of those little things.”