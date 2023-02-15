Lincoln Stars' winning run ended after game against Des Moines Buccaneers
The Lincoln Stars' run of five straight wins ended at home against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Tuesday's game at Ice Box finished 4-3 in overtime.
Des Moines' Michael Bevilacqua scored the game-winning goal.
The hosting Stars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jared Mangan . Boston Buckberger and Daniel Sambuco assisted.
The Buccaneers tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Joey Muldowney struck, assisted by Jak Vaarwerk .
The Stars' Brennan Ali took the lead late in the first, assisted by Jack Larrigan and James Jurcev.
The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Buccaneers.
The Stars tied the score 3-3 with 15 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Boston Buckberger, assisted by Tanner Ludtke and Antonio Fernandez .
Just over two minutes in, Michael Bevilacqua scored the game-winner for the road team.
Coming up:
The teams play their next games on Friday. The Stars will host the Force at 7:05 p.m. CST at Scheels Arena, and the Buccaneers will visit the Black Hawks at 7 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena.