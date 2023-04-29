Lincoln Stars win on the road against Waterloo Black Hawks

The Lincoln Stars won the road game against the Waterloo Black Hawks 7-2 on Friday.

The Stars took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Brennan Ali . James Jurcev and Jared Mangan assisted.

The Stars scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Brennan Ali increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third period.

Klavs Veinbergs also made it 6-1 four minutes later, assisted by Jared Mangan and Cole Crusberg-Roseen .

Caden Brown narrowed the gap to 6-2 two minutes later, assisted by Sam Rinzel and Aaron Pionk .

Tyler Dunbar then made it 7-2 six minutes later.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Young Arena.