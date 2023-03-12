Lincoln Stars win in shootout on the road to Omaha Lancers

The Omaha Lancers hosted the Lincoln Stars in what was to be a closely-fought encounter. The game went all the way to a shootout where the road team was the stronger team. The final score was 4-3.

Next up:

On Friday, the Lancers will play the Stampede at 7:05 p.m. CST at Liberty First Credit Union Arena, and the Stars will play the Buccaneers at 7 p.m. CST at Buccaneer Arena.