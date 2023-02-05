Lincoln Stars win at home against Sioux City Musketeers

The Lincoln Stars won when they visited the Sioux City Musketeers on Saturday. The final score was 5-3.

The Stars took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Antonio Fernandez . Boston Buckberger and Mason Marcellus assisted.

The Musketeers tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Ben Poitras scored, assisted by Finn Loftus .

The Musketeers took the lead with a goal from Cole Longacre late into the first, assisted by Sam Deckhut .

The Stars' Cole Crusberg-Roseen tied it up late in the first, assisted by Jack Larrigan and Klavs Veinbergs .

The Stars scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-3 going in to the second break.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CST at Tyson Events Center.