Lincoln Stars win at home against Des Moines Buccaneers

The Lincoln Stars won when they visited the Des Moines Buccaneers on Monday. The final score was 5-2.

The Stars started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Jack Larrigan scoring in the first period, assisted by Mason Marcellus and Doug Grimes .

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Cole Crusberg-Roseen late in the first period, assisted by Tyler Dunbar and Dashel Oliver .

Tanner Ludtke scored early into the second period, assisted by Doug Grimes and Cameron Whitehead.

Patrick Raftery then tallied a goal late, making the score 4-0. Mason Marcellus assisted.

The Buccaneers made it 4-1 with a goal from Michael Bevilacqua .

The Buccaneers narrowed the gap again early in the third period when Jak Vaarwerk beat the goalie.

Doug Grimes increased the lead to 5-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Boston Buckberger and Jack Larrigan.

Next up:

The teams play again on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box.