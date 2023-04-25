Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Lincoln Stars win at home against Des Moines Buccaneers

The Lincoln Stars won when they visited the Des Moines Buccaneers on Monday. The final score was 5-2.

Today at 11:07 AM

The Lincoln Stars won when they visited the Des Moines Buccaneers on Monday. The final score was 5-2.

The Stars started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Jack Larrigan scoring in the first period, assisted by Mason Marcellus and Doug Grimes .

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Cole Crusberg-Roseen late in the first period, assisted by Tyler Dunbar and Dashel Oliver .

Tanner Ludtke scored early into the second period, assisted by Doug Grimes and Cameron Whitehead.

Patrick Raftery then tallied a goal late, making the score 4-0. Mason Marcellus assisted.

The Buccaneers made it 4-1 with a goal from Michael Bevilacqua .

The Buccaneers narrowed the gap again early in the third period when Jak Vaarwerk beat the goalie.

Doug Grimes increased the lead to 5-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Boston Buckberger and Jack Larrigan.

Next up:

The teams play again on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Ice Box.

